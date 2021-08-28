How Enterprises Track Innovation Fast: VB Low Code / No Code Summit





In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, companies need to build new conditions rooted in the urgent need for innovation and digital transformation. As part of this, the adoption of low-code development platforms and no-code development platforms is accelerating. That’s why VentureBeat invites technical decision makers to the Low Code / No Code Summit on October 13, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

These programming platforms emphasize simplicity and ease of use, eliminate IT bottlenecks, and prioritize collaboration and productivity. They are aimed at both civil and professional developers who are under pressure to quickly design, build, and launch mission-critical solutions.

Since last year, the number of executives who have listed these platforms as their most important automation investment has nearly tripled. According to Forrester, 100% of companies implementing low-code and no-code development platforms see their return on investment through these initiatives.

How Low Code / No Code Platform Works

Low-code / no-code platforms, typically platform environments as cloud-based services, make building applications a modular exercise. The graphical interface allows users to drag and drop application components and third-party application program interfaces (APIs) to create and test enterprise-class applications without the need for programming, machine code, or development background. increase.

Citizen Data Scientists acquire the resources for business leaders with important domain knowledge and understanding of business issues that affect the company to directly develop the solutions they need, while professional developers meet the strategic needs of the company. Freed to focus.

These platforms are changing the game as highly skilled software engineers are increasingly scarce of enterprise resources and the need to be quick and agile in pursuit of digital transformation. .. Recent research shows that companies leveraging low-code / no-code platforms and strategies are 4.6 times more productive than traditional programming. Competition is also intensifying. Gartner predicts that within the next two years, more than half of medium to large enterprises will adopt a low-code application platform.

Want to know more?

At the Low Code / No Code Summit on October 13, 2021, movement leaders will create a new low code enterprise and bring non-traditional employees involved in IT processes through cross-departmental collaboration. I will introduce you. The technology has multiple applications, but executive-level speakers at the event will focus on applications for the organization’s data journey and for enhancing AI and ML initiatives. You can hear everything your team needs to modernize their technology stack, improve agility, reduce costs, and at the same time deliver a better customer experience.

Why do you participate?

This summit is part of VentureBeats’ executive-level summit series, which guides technical decision makers to gain knowledge of innovative technology and lead the organization, advancing VentureBeats’ mission. It will be a town square to leave a practical strategy. Learn from F1000 brand executives. Executives share their experiences and insights while explaining to viewers what’s great and how to do case studies.

Participants can choose between VIP Executive Forums and Networking, or a free live stream. For VIP, there will be lunch after a fireside chat with brand executives across the industry (retail, manufacturing, health, finance, technology), allowing attendees and speakers to spend networking time. All social distance and masking requirements are complied with.

Direct participation is restricted, so book your VIP spot now or pre-register for a free live stream pass.

