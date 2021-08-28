Security teams crave automation technology to boost the focus of innovation – MeriTalk





With the vast amount of data available to federal agencies today, government and private sector experts are pursuing innovation and modernization this week with security teams leveraging automation technology to better decipher threat situations. I agreed that I needed to release my creativity to do so. ..

Gundeep Ahluwalia, CIO of the Ministry of Labor, said at MeriTalks Security on August 23 that a modern approach is needed to protect data, and AI and machine learning technology are essential to make it happen. rice field.

We are out of the ATO [Authorization to Operate] Mentality for continuous approval. “Oh, I checked it three years ago, but now it’s okay in three years. Rather, he said, it’s about [whether] Is it safe or is there a control that is continuously monitored?

Humans can’t do that, he continued. It generates so much data and so many alerts that we need to take advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Juliana Vida, Group Vice President and Chief Strategy Advisor at Splunk, agrees with Ahluwalia that automation technology can assist security teams and free employees to invite them to conversations about innovation and modernization. I made a suggestion.

There is too much data flowing to all environments and all institutions so that humans cannot catch up. And that’s especially true for security experts, Vida said. Everything is a warning, everything is read all the time, and people are frustrated and exhausted.

By enabling the automation and orchestration capabilities of the tools they are deploying, the security team frees the human brain for creativity, participates in innovation and modernization discussions, and consumes keyboard operations. You can escape from. She added that she is trying to track all alerts because that is not possible.

Ahluwalia said that in order to better serve citizens, it is necessary to quickly transform data into meaningful information.

He said we are sitting in a treasure trove of such data. Not only do we need to transform that data into meaningful information and provide it to the right people at the right time, but we also need to do it in a secure way, Ahluwalia said. Providing citizen services is very important. That’s why the Ministry of Labor exists, and there are other departments in that regard.

Indeed, technology and data strategies need to be a fundamental element of the overall agency strategy across all these mission areas, Vida added. Hopefully you’ll find that your data strategy will play a bigger role in the years, and perhaps in the coming months.

