K-State Polytech Rebranded to Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus





Salina, Kansas (WIBW)-Sarina’s K-State campus has been given a new name.

Kansas State University states that it is imperative to focus on expanding the country, meet the demands of the aerospace industry, and recognize the campus’s niche mission. Therefore, we changed the brand of Polytechnique Campus to Kansas State University Polyna Aerospace Technology Campus.

This change establishes the first aerospace and technology campus in Kansas, demonstrating that the Salina campus is ready to meet the accelerating needs of aerospace and advanced manufacturing. Aerospace and Technology Campus will become a national leader in advanced aerospace training, education and engineering through research, innovation and guidance.

Since joining the K-State system in 1991, the Polytechnique campus has housed university aviation and engineering programs. The university said these niche programs are separate from the programs offered on other Kansas State University campuses. Campus history has a unique position to serve all career entry points into aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

According to K-State, the Aerospace Technology Campus will continue to house the University of Technology and Aviation, which includes three faculties: Aviation, Integrated Research, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems. The Salina Campus offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs, as well as credit and non-credit technical and graduate level certificates. It also houses high-demand programs that help employers improve their current workforce.

Campus CEO and Dean Alysia Starkey said the new name refers to much of what the campus offers to future students, donors, community and industry partners. She also said it was a better expression of the education the graduates received.

According to Starkey, we are very excited to influence the future of aerospace and technology. We already offer a world-renowned program in the aviation operations segment and look forward to expanding it. Equally exciting, the program extensions needed to achieve this vision support the same business, engineering, and technology workforce needs as recent extensions in advanced manufacturing in central Kansas.

Since the closure of the Schilling Air Force Base in 1967, the mission of the Kansas State University campus in Salina has been to maintain aviation and engineering excellence, says Salina’s State Senator JR Craze. This rebranding will strengthen the campus’s ability to support the growth of the Kansas economy. Some of Kansas’ top employers require highly skilled and educated professionals in the technologies that drive aerospace and advanced manufacturing innovation. The average annual salary of these industrial sectors is $ 104,312, helping the economic development of Salina and the state as a whole.

K-State said its goal is to match the brand names of the campuses since 2017, when it launched the Global Aviation Initiative, with the goal of establishing an aerospace and technology campus.

According to Starkey, the campus focuses on a practical and pragmatic approach to preparing students for their careers, but this will not change.

According to Starkey, student success, personalized education, and commitment to a global learning experience are embedded in the DNA of our organization. Our students, graduates and industry partners have come to expect the quality experience offered by the Polytechnic Educational Philosophy. This approach is at the heart of everything we do.

Click here for more information on the Aerospace and Technology Campus.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wibw.com/2021/08/27/k-state-polytechnic-rebrands-salina-aerospace-technology-campus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos