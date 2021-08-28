ABC News is weakening women who have accused the assault executives, angry staff say





Many ABC News employees said they were complaining about the company’s response to allegations of sexual assault within the organization, and on Friday NBC News reported assaults against a former head producer of Good Morning America. He said he was weakening the woman who had been accused of harassment.

NBC News spoke with 12 current and former employees of ABC News. Many were offensive in a statement released Wednesday in response to a proceeding filed against former GMA chief Michael Kohn and ABC News, questioning whether they still wanted to work. network.

Morale isn’t low, said a woman who has worked for ABC News for years. He asked not to be named to discuss internal issues. All the women are so tired that I’m wondering why they’re still at ABC. It’s a company they don’t want to work anymore.

ABC has also been nominated as a defendant in the proceedings, claiming that the network received complaints from women about abuses dating back at least 10 years, but did nothing to stop him. He was described in a complaint as “untouchable” where bad behavior was tolerated because he turned “GMA” into a rating giant.

Michael Kohn, January 15, 2020, ABC.Lorenzo Bevilaqua / ABC, via Getty Images File

A statement issued by ABC News in response to these allegations states: We are committed to maintaining a safe and supportive work environment and are in the process of thoroughly reviewing and addressing complaints made. ABC News challenges the allegations made against ABC News and addresses this issue in court.

This statement was not well accepted by some employees who spoke to NBC News. Everyone asked to withhold their name to discuss the situation.

“I’ve never heard of a number of women working at ABC News who are absolutely tired of not giving any suspicious benefits to women who have accused Korn of sexually assaulting him,” he said. A male staff member who asked not to be identified by name.

“This is the era of #MeToo, and in the eyes of many here, ABC has issued a statement questioning the credibility of the woman who accused ABC of someone who had already been dismissed. They are ABC News. I read that statement from as an attack on women. Those who still come to work here every day. “

Morning Show producer Kirstin Crawford claimed that Korn attacked her on a trip to cover the Academy Awards in Los Angeles in a proceeding filed in New York State Court this week. The proceedings also allege that Korn attacked former ABC News producer Jill McLean on two separate business trips in 2010 and 2011. McClain is not the plaintiff in the proceedings.

Korn, who suddenly left ABC News in April just before the current ABC News President Kim Godwin took over and is now working at Nexstar Newsnation, has categorically denied the allegations.

There was no immediate response from ABC News to the request for comment on the dissatisfied staff.

During a call with an angry staff member on Thursday, Godwin was full of questions about the ABC News statement, several current employees told NBC News. She was also asked if it was true that the ABC News brass, as the proceedings alleged, had the opposite view of his abusive behavior rather than confronting Korn.

Godwin was also asked if George Stephanopoulos, the host of “GMA,” could do more to help Crawford. According to the complaint, Stefanopros urged Crawford to report the alleged assault, and he himself told other executives about the allegations. Heather Riley, then senior director of public relations at GMA, was also aware of this claim.

According to the proceedings, Riley, who is currently Vice President of Crisis Management at ABC and working to investigate allegations of sexual assault, said it could be awkward to file a complaint against Korn. Is said to have warned.

Stephanopoulos and Riley did not respond to requests for comment made through ABC News spokeswoman Charissa Gilmour.

ABC News employees also said Godwin had vowed to launch an independent investigation into how the network handled the allegations against corn on the staff’s phone.

The male staff, referring to The Wall Street Journal that broke the story, said people were naturally angry and embarrassed to have had to read about this in the newspaper.

