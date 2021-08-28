5 Ways to Turn Your Old iPad into a Smart Home Gadget for Kids





You can turn your old iPad into a smart home hub that acts like Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.

Karisa Langlo / CNET

With the new iPad Mini coming out this fall, are you thinking of discontinuing your old iPad? The old Apple tablet may take years, but it still works fine. Should you sell it and direct cash to the latest and greatest for the iPad? Or can it be reused as a smart gadget for kids that can continue to be used after purchasing a new iPad? (If you decide to sell, there is a handy guide on where to sell your old equipment.)

If you’re considering discontinuing your old iPad, here’s how to bring your old Apple tablet to life.

You also have an idea of ​​what you can do with your old Android phone (you can even turn it into a security camera). And here are some ideas for your child to go back to school.

Turn your iPad into a nightlight and sound machine

If your child is starting to sleep alone and you want to create a peaceful sleep paradise for them, your old iPad is up to the task. With apps like Baby Night Lite, you can set up a sound machine with different songs, white noise, and ambient background sounds, as well as nightlights for children’s rooms in different small animals and colors. You can also set a timer to create quiet and soothing music and lullaby playlists. For older kids beyond lullabies and dancing sheep, use apps like Night Light Lite to choose from a variety of sounds such as beach waves and running water, and nightlight colors to help you fall asleep. I can.

Make your iPad an additional game console

Sony’s PS5 or Nintendo Switch may be on the Holiday Gifts Children’s Candidate List, but for fun and versatility, it’s on the iPad combined with Apple arcade games such as the NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition and Oregon Trail. There is nothing better than that. Also, if you have more kids in your home than a game console, converting that old iPad to a game console may be just a ticket.

In addition, the iPad provides kids with a larger screen for playing multiplayer games. You can also add a PlayStation or Xbox wireless controller to your iPad to allow your child to play without occupying a TV or mobile phone.

Convert iPad into a smart home hub for kids

You don’t need to buy Apple’s HomePod or HomePod Mini to install Apple’s smarter speakers in the nursery.

Turn your old iPad into a smart home hub for kids to play music, turn lights on and off, and control room temperature with a tablet.

How to turn your iPad into a smart home hub in your children’s room:

1. On the iPad[設定]Go to.

2. Scroll down and[ホーム]Tap and[このiPadをホームハブとして使用する]Toggle on.

If you want your child to have control over your room’s smart home device rather than anywhere in the house, you can set limits on what your home app can access.

You can download the learning app for kids and use your old tablet as an educational tool.

Use Sarah Tew / CNET iPad as a learning tool

In the new school year here, turning an iPad into a dedicated educational tool may be the perfect use of an old Apple tablet if a child begins to occupy his home computer for school. You can also combine it with a keyboard or mouse to make your iPad feel like a computer.

If you’re worried your child might be distracted by messages, games, alerts, and social media, use Apple’s parental controls to set limits and what you can and can’t do with your device. You can do it.

Here are some apps that can help your child study, track their days and take notes to start running the school year.

Use your iPad as a baby monitor

Most baby monitor devices make it easy to check your child from your mobile phone or computer. But they are not cheap. Turning an old iPad into a baby monitor is a more affordable way to track your baby.

Baby monitor apps like Cloud Baby Monitor allow you to check in to your child. You can also receive motion and noise alerts just like the popular baby monitors. OwletSmartSockPlus is a popular monitor. If you’re looking for a monitor to monitor your baby’s oxygen levels, temperature, and sleep quality, keep in mind that the iPad may not be the best choice.

If you’re still enthusiastic about getting a new iPad, here’s a guide to the best iPads currently available and the big differences between them. If you want to buy more gadgets, we’ll talk about the next big Apple event. Or, if you’re considering keeping your old iPad, here’s what iOS 15 has:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/5-ways-to-turn-your-old-ipad-into-a-kid-friendly-smart-home-gadget/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos