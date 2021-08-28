The hidden tricks of iOS 15 are its best feature.This is what we have found so far





Your iPhone is full of hidden features, and it hasn’t changed in iOS 15.

James Martin / CNET

It may take a few weeks before Apple releases iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and announces the iPhone 13. Future software updates will include some new features and enhancements for iPhone and iPad, including a new focus mode that replaces silent mode. , FaceTime improvements, iMessage tweaks, and an improved Safari experience.

If you want to get software updates now, you can sign up for public beta. However, be careful. The beta has some bugs and issues (such as random reboots and low battery life), but it got much better as we approached Apple’s typical September release.

Apple has announced a lot of changes in the update, but my favorite part about the new software is all the hidden features that Apple didn’t mention. For example, the new live text tool is only available when working with photos. You can use this tool to scan documents and text into any text field. Below is the beginning of the running list of your favorite hidden features on iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. We will continue to update this list, perhaps in September, as we approach the official release.

Scan text using iPhone camera

Ever wanted to point your iPhone’s camera at a sign or paper to automatically identify it and copy the text into an email or document? With iOS 15, it’s possible and incredibly cool.

To use the new scan text tool on iPhone, press and hold in the text field, just as you would with the copy and paste prompt. However,[テキストをスキャン]A button is displayed. You may also see a button that uses only the scan icon. It looks like a piece of paper with square brackets.

Apple has added a text scanner to the iPhone, regardless of the app you’re using.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

Tap the button to replace the keyboard with the viewfinder of your iPhone camera. Point the camera at what you want to scan, then follow the on-screen prompts. For example, if the camera moves too fast, the screen will flash a “slow down” message.

With the camera and text aligned properly, you’ll see a live preview of the text that your iPhone has identified and is ready to place in your document. After finishing your preperations,[挿入]Tap the button.

This is a neat and easy way to quickly scan your email address, billboard phone number from your business card, or, as you can see in the screenshot above, scan the back of the book and insert it as one huge text block. The way. ..

You don’t have to use the address bar at the bottom of Safari’s screen.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET Move Safari’s address bar back to the top of the screen

Apple has made many changes to Safari for iPhone and iPad throughout the beta process. One of the big changes you’ll notice after installing the update on your iPhone is that the address bar and all the features it contains have been moved to the bottom of the screen.

Moving the address bar down makes it easier to move Safari and browse the web because all the buttons are closer to your thumb, but this change isn’t ideal for everyone. And Apple offers a choice of problems by allowing the address bar to move back to the top of the screen.

If you want to use Safari on your iPhone, tap the Aa button in the address bar (don’t press and hold it, just tap it). At the top of the displayed menu,[トップアドレスバーを表示]You will see a new option labeled. Tap it to move the address bar up.

A weather warning at the exact moment when it starts to rain or snow? Continuing, I’m listening.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Get real-time precipitation alerts from iPhone weather app

When Apple purchased the popular weather app DarkSky, I immediately wanted to get real-time rain and snow alerts that the official iPhone weather app turned to rely on to keep me dry. rice field. These alerts debuted on iOS 15 and often arrive minutes before DarkSky alerts. This is fine for me.

After running iOS 15, you can turn on new precipitation alerts by opening the Weather app and tapping the three-line icon in the lower right corner of the screen. Then tap the circle icon with three dots in the upper right corner of the screen, then tap the notification.

[現在地]Switch next to[オン]Slide to the position of[完了]Tap. If you’ve added more cities to the Weather app, you can also turn on alerts for each city.

The next time it rains or snows, your iPhone will warn you minutes before it boots. When the rain is almost over, you will receive another alert.

iOS 15 is trying to change the way iPhone is used in many ways.

Drag and drop between James Martin / CNET apps now available on iPhone

The iPad has long had the ability to drag and drop documents, text, or images between apps. And now it’s the iPhone’s turn. If you want to move back and forth between messages and photos and share your recent night’s photos with your friends, for example, you can now drag and drop photos from the Photos app to the Messages app.

To test the new features, open the Photos app and view your recent photos. Instead of tapping the photo to open it in full screen, place your finger on the photo and start dragging your finger on the screen. Do not let go when the thumbnails start to float above the rest of the photos. Then return to the Messages app.

A green circle with a + sign appears on the thumbnail to indicate that you can release your finger. The photo will be placed in the text field and ready to be sent.

It ’s very easy, is n’t it? You can also use this same technique to attach a document to an email from the Files app.

You can view all kinds of information about your photos in iOS 15.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET More information about your photos is available

I always had to use a third-party app if I wanted to see the details stored in the EXIF ​​data about the photos I sent or took. Now, whenever you’re viewing a photo in the Photos app, swipe up on the photo to get an info view showing details of where you saved the photo and all EXIF ​​information such as shutter speed, location, location, etc. You can open it. The camera used.

The information added is a welcome addition, even if you don’t care about all the details. At the very least, it’s enough to know where the photo was saved (including who sent it).

You can now adjust the text size for each app.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Resize text used in certain apps

You can now change the system-wide font size to your liking. However, iOS 15 has a new tool that allows you to resize fonts on a per-app basis. This means that you can use one size font when using the Mail app and then assign another size to the Twitter app.

To use the new features, open the Settings app, go to Control Center and tap the green + sign[テキストサイズ]Scroll down until you find the option labeled.

The next time you use the app to resize text, open Control Center (swipe down from the top right corner of the screen of an iPhone with Face ID, or swipe from bottom to top) with Touch ID IPhone screen), select[テキストサイズ]Tap the button. Slide the button at the bottom of the screen to the left of the toggle to indicate that you want to apply the changes only to the app you’re currently using, and adjust the font size up or down.

There are certainly more discoveries in iOS 15, so I keep tapping, swiping, and taking notes of what I find. In the meantime, all you need to do to install iOS 15 is: Or, if you want to check out more of the outstanding features, there’s also a list of those runs.

