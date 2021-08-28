Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s Most Important Announcement is Consistency





Tuesday’s Bungies Destiny Showcase unveiled a lot of exciting news for the Guardians. Destiny 2 will do a lot over the next few years, including crafting, three expansions, new weapon types, reworking existing subclasses, reviving the Gjallarhorn, and continuing into a whole new story since the 2024s. But the showcase’s most important announcement was over in no time. Starting in December of this year, Destiny 2 players will get new raids or dungeons every three months.

Destiny Raid takes six players to a new location to play puzzle-filled arenas and giant bosses. The dungeon provides a similar experience for a three-person fire team. They have consistently been Bungie’s best and most challenging experience, rewarding players with some of the most iconic weapons in the history of the series. But more importantly, they give the Guardians a specific reason to log on every Tuesday and catch up with their friends.

For me, Destiny’s past seasons have lived and died not because of seasonal activities, but because of the raids and dungeons that accompany them. Last summer’s arrival season provided good content on its own, but for weeks it was the prophetic dungeon of the same day that caught my attention. That inevitably led me to play more games in other modes as well.

Destiny 2’s latest release, the Season of the Splicer, didn’t have the seasonal content I liked, but it was released with the revised Vault of Glass raid. Due to the raid, I noticed that I was logged in to Destiny two weeks after the seasonal story was over. In seasons like last year’s Season of the Worthy, where things like the Vault of Glass and new dungeons don’t appear, it’s unlikely that you’ll be in the game beyond weekly quests and the latest Season Pass. And that means I’m missing out on my friend’s time with the Fire Team.

The fateful raid has always made it special. It was the Vault of Glass that saved the mediocre launch of Destinys by setting up a game that set it apart from titles like Borderlands. The Vault of Glass has given players something they aspire to by providing meaningful, collaborative endgame missions that reward the most enthusiastic guardians. Destinys This kind of content that most games in orbit haven’t caught up with.

The original Tom Clancy’s Division didn’t have the level of endgame missions players were looking for. The Division 2 raids are very good, but it took years for the series to catch up. Crystal Dynamics, the developer of Marvel’s Avengers, has launched three new heroes over the past year, while few are talking about non-campaign missions in the game aimed at keeping players busy. Even the World of Warcraft, with its vast assault, has plunged players into content drought for over a year on previous occasions.

Destiny players aren’t strangers to content drought, but Bungies’ new initiative could change everything. Destiny is at its best when players reach for something every week and run through it. Raids and dungeons serve as the strongest glue for my group of friends and the entire Destiny enthusiastic player. This kind of social game loses an important element even if you don’t have friends. Long game times without the best content to challenge the most invested players have a negative impact not only on the social level, but also on the systematic level of the game. It’s been a few months since my friends had a reason to run away and group.

If Bungy continues this new philosophy and achieves its quarterly goals through the Queen of Witches from the fifth year onwards, it will be an unprecedented benefit not only to endgame players, but also to the Destiny-fostered community. My days of taking an eight week break from Destiny (and from my assault friend) disappear. And to me, it’s more exciting than individual extensions.

