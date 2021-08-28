Apple’s App Store reconciliation with developers solves almost nothing





Late Thursday, Apple announced that it had settled a class action proceeding with developers over the App Store guidelines. The headline was dramatic. “Apple, US developers agree to update the App Store to support their business and maintain a great experience for their users.” I think it’s controversial.

A lawsuit known as Cameron v Apple alleged that Apple violated antitrust laws because it had exclusive control over the iOS app market. As a result, developers have no alternative and Apple can charge unreasonable fees.

Apple’s control over the distribution of iOS apps has been under close scrutiny over the last few years. The company is involved in a high-profile lawsuit against Fortnite maker Epic Games, allowing Apple to both install third-party payment systems within the iOS App Store and users to install third-party app stores. I’m trying to force you to.

The company is also facing regulatory pressures, including US and other national legislation, trying to enforce many of the same changes. The case involved primarily small developers, but the same judge who oversees Epic’s case must approve the settlement. I’ll explain why it’s important soon.

However, when you first read Apple’s press release, you might think that Apple is finally listening to developer concerns and taking a serious approach to changing its stance on the App Store. This release advertises that Apple is offering developers $ 100 million and is paid based on total revenue on the App Store. Oh, and instead of being able to price your app only for amounts ending in .99, developers will have more options for pricing.

You might think that Apple has finally made significant changes to the rules of the App Store. This makes it easier for developers to use third-party payment systems. Probably the reason for the proceedings in the first place. However, this is not the case.

Instead, what Apple has done is change the App Store guidelines to stop developers from talking to customers about third-party payment options. Well, that doesn’t prohibit them from telling their customers about it by email. Still, developers can’t say anything about all sorts of alternative payments in the app.

According to the settlement, the parties said, “By notifying customers of alternative payment options, developers can avoid paying Apple’s fees and can put competitive pressure on Apple to discipline pricing. I agree with you. That’s a huge leap forward.

To be clear, this change requires developers to agree to acquire customers through the App Store, collect customer contact information within the app, and contact customers by email for promotional purposes. It means that. There are other payment options available. For apps, they probably have already purchased.

Don’t worry that the real problem is always that Apple prohibits telling customers in the actual app. So when you first download the Netflix app, there’s no information on how to actually sign up for Netflix. To avoid Apple’s 30% fee, Netflix will not allow you to sign up for the app. You need to visit the company’s website, but you are prohibited from telling it.

As a result, users are paying for a terrible experience. Nothing has changed about that. Therefore, this settlement does not actually settle anything.

Of course, given that the same judge is expected to make a decision in the proceedings with Epic soon, I’m convinced that Apple has an incentive to propose this settlement. In that case, the company is far more at risk, given that the decision to require a third-party payment system or third-party app store could have a devastating impact on Apple’s services business. There are legitimate concerns that the latter can also be a real security issue.

Here’s what Apple looks reasonable and is willing to change. Not many, and not really an important place. The settlement spends a very long time explaining the lively and fierce negotiations that led to the proposed results. It’s mostly professional, but it makes the whole thing a little laughable.

Indeed, the plaintiff nominated in the proceedings states that his app earns less than $ 150, but leaves for $ 5,000 due to his troubles. That’s a big deal for him. And, of course, lawyers think it’s a good deal. According to the suggestion, they leave with as much as $ 30 million for their troubles. Contextually, this is 120,000 times the amount that the majority of developers are eligible to receive under the settlement.

Given that the majority of developers have never earned more than $ 1000 from the App Store, according to the settlement, a small settlement may make them happy. But it doesn’t change much about their relationship with Apple, or the dominance it has over their business. In fact, as far as I know, this settlement doesn’t really settle anything.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com's.

