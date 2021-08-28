Apple relaxes payment rules and enables cheaper app subscriptions





Michael Rietke | Associated Press

Apple iOS 14.5 update forces tracking app to ask for user permission

This Apple iPhone and iPad software update requires the app to seek device owner permission to track activity on other apps and sites.

Berkeley, CA — Apple allows iPhone app developers to email users about cheaper payment methods for digital subscriptions and media by avoiding commission systems that generate billions of dollars a year for iPhone makers. I agreed to do so.

The concession, announced late Thursday, targets email notifications, but does not allow in-app notifications, but is a preliminary to a nearly two-year-old proceeding filed on behalf of the U.S. iPhone app developer. It is part of the settlement. It is by a federal court judge who is expected to rule soon on another proceeding filed by Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Apple announced the news in a “background” briefing with reporters, claiming the anonymity of participating executives and not allowing direct citations.

Under long-standing Apple rules, iPhone app makers were prohibited from emailing users information about payment methods for non-app services. This avoids Apple’s 15% to 30% fees.

This concession opens up one way for app developers to more actively encourage users to pay users in other ways, as long as the company obtains consumer consent.

Apple will also set up a $ 100 million fund to pay thousands of app developers covered in litigation amounts ranging from $ 250 million to $ 30,000. App developers have more flexibility in setting different prices within their app, expanding their options from about 100 to 500 choices.

The compromise addresses concerns that Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court has repeatedly raised while presiding over the attention-grabbing Epic-Apple trial. She openly wonders why Apple can’t allow developers to see different payment options in the app so that retailers in the physical store can see different credit cards they accept in addition to cash. I did.

Apple has not yet allowed developers to consider different payment options for consumers using in-app notifications.

However, being able to send an email to a user to explain why they have to pay outside the app is a picture for developers who have been dissatisfied with Apple’s fees as a form of price cuts over the years. It’s a period.

Richard Czechewski, one of the app developers who filed the proceedings in which Apple has settled, praised the freedom to email users as “game changers” in a declaration filed in a court in Oakland, California. .. App developers “make the most of this change in customer communication as a way to further reduce the fees paid to Apple,” predicted Pure Sweat Basketball CEO Czechlawski.

Apple is already tinkering with the app store’s fee system in response to legal pressure, and whether its iron-clad control of the store among lawmakers and regulators around the world is curbing competition and innovation. Is closely monitored.

Earlier this year, Apple reduced in-app fees from 30% to 15% for developers with annual revenues of less than $ 1 million. This is a move for most apps in the store. As part of the settlement announced Thursday, Apple has guaranteed that low fees for small developers will be extended for at least another three years.

But just because the fees are cheap, the biggest app makers like Epic and Spotify are trying to knock down Apple’s so-called walled yard, which keeps outsiders from offering other options. Will not be the leader of. Apple claims to prevent alternative stores from offering apps on the iPhone to protect the security and privacy of its customers, but critics say the company spends billions of dollars a year. It claims it’s just trying to protect the profit-making dollar box.

When Gonzales Rogers ruled her in the Epic case, those tensions could boil.

Gonzales Rogers also approves or rejects the settlement proposed Thursday. The hearing is scheduled for October 1st.

