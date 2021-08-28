Lugia returns to 5-star raid on Pokemon Go in September





September is just around the corner, bringing some familiar faces to the Pokemon Go fan raid.

Throughout the month, Pokemon Go players can add Lugia and Shinnos Lake Trio to their team. Mega Slowbro and Mega Houndoom will also be available in Mega Raids.

Lugia will be available in a 5-star raid, allowing players to team up and fight again from 10am September 1st to 10am September 14th local time. Those who succeed in defeating Generation 2 Pokemon have a chance to catch Lugia with a flying type charge and add it to the team.

Lake Guardians from SinnohUxie, Mesprit and Azelfare will also return to mobile games, allowing players to meet in different regions. Uxie will appear in the Asia Pacific region and Mesprit will arrive in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. Azelf will be available to players in the Americas and Greenland. Each of the three legends will pop up in a five-star raid from 10am September 14th to 10am October 1st local time.

Anyone trying to catch a large number of these four legendary species this month will have a chance to catch them every week. Every Wednesday, the Raid Hour event begins at 6 pm local time. During these one-hour events, one legendary Pokemon will be featured more than any other Pokemon, giving players the opportunity to catch more species than usual. According to the official Pokemon Go website, the Raid Hour event schedule is as follows:

September 1: Lugia Aeroblast with attack September. 8: Attack Aeroblast Sept Lugia. 15: Uxie (Asia Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa, India), or Azelf (Americas and Greenland) September. 22: Uxie (Asia Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa, India), or Azelf (Americas and Greenland) September. 29: Uxie (Asia Pacific), Mesprit (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India), or Azelf (Americas and Greenland)

Mega Slowbro and Mega Houndoom will also be featured in Mega Raids during September. The water and psychic type Mega Evolution will appear in the Mega Raid from 10am September 1st to 10am September 14th, and the Mega Helger will appear from 10am September 14th to 10am October 1st. increase.

Niantic begins the Pokemon Go prank season at the beginning of September. This includes a season-long special research story, the appearance of the Hoopa, psychic, dark, and ghost-type seed spawn rotations.

