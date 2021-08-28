Microsoft threatens to refrain from updating Windows 11 if the CPU is old





Yesterday I wrote how Microsoft’s Windows 11 technically doesn’t leave millions of PCs behind. I told us that as long as I download all the ISO files myself and install them manually, it doesn’t really block the installation of Windows 11 on a PC with an old CPU. .. However, it turns out that there is a specialty in the specialty. Microsoft is currently threatening to withhold Windows Update from a copy of Windows 11. That way, security updates may also be withheld.

I didn’t know why the company didn’t mention it in the first briefing, but Microsoft has since ineligible for unsupported PCs to receive Windows Update and may withhold security and driver updates. I told The Verge.

It’s very likely that this is just a butt measure on the part of Microsoft. Even after Microsoft has completely shelved its operating system, it’s hard to imagine that Microsoft won’t issue significant security patches when it’s often seen that it extends support and occasionally offers free patches. If I were in Microsoft’s position, people wouldn’t think they would provide warranty and technical support for all possible PC configurations in the sun to avoid future legal issues. You may want to. It’s better to neglect your promises and over-deliver.

But what Microsoft really has the potential to do is to withhold patches at some point in the future, potentially even at launch. Microsoft has refused to make things clearer at this time. This suggests that companies are completely pleased to assume that this is a real threat.

By the way, security updates are not the only ones at stake. If you don’t want or can’t replace an 8th generation CPU older than Intel, Windows 11 could theoretically be an operating system that goes back to the era of manually downloading drivers. All hardware updates. This is something I didn’t have to think about for years. Windows 10 surprised me from day one by seamlessly manipulating aging laptops. (Sure, the generic driver that comes with Windows is often sufficient.)

Feature updates are probably not a big deal. If you’re the first person to install the Windows 11 ISO on your computer, you can download the new ISO the next time you need a major Windows update. Perform an in-place installation. When I reformatted the machine with a Windows 10 2H21 ISO, there were few subsequent patches. But I think Microsoft can change its mind about future ISO system requirements as well.

Why leave us in the dark? My best guess was provided yesterday when I wrote how the Windows 11 upgrade status became less and less confusing. The company seems to want to encourage Windows users to buy a new PC, whether they need it or not. Yesterday, the company talked about a loophole that could plague some of its vocal power users who don’t want to give up on old hardware. But if that loophole gets in the way of Microsoft’s plans, the company reserves the right to make it much less attractive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/28/22646035/microsoft-windows-11-iso-workaround-no-update-guarantee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos