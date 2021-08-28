Don’t Name the Kid Game Pass





Game Pass is a great service that offers a large number of games on the console and PC for a surprisingly small amount of money. But no matter how much you like the Game Pass, listen to Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg asking him not to name his next child, the Game Pass. Please.

Gamescom 2021 closed yesterday. During the three-day event, several live streams and videos were released featuring developers and publishers discussing upcoming games and partnerships. Video game convention shit you know.

In one of these streams, Bethesdas Pete Hines and Aaron Greenberg on Xbox shared some past stories about a woman giving birth during Skyrim’s release at Quakecon 2011. .. One of the interviewees at Hines joked that the couple might have named their child Dovakyin after Skyrim’s protagonist. This didn’t happen, but Hines pointed out that someone did exactly that, and Bethesda gave them a lifetime free Bethesda game.

That’s when Xboxs Greenberg (at the 20:45 mark) responded with a plea to the viewer who might be expecting it right away.

According to Greenberg, please don’t name your baby’s game pass.

Everyone laughed and moved on to the story of Greenberg holding a Gears of War wedding. (Video game conventions and their live streams are weird this year.) But now I have to imagine that at least one person there is thinking of himself ah … it works Is not it? If I name my child a Game Pass, will I get an Xbox Game Pass for free for the rest of my life?

Based on Greenbergs’ answer here, I don’t think it will work. However, if it works, I think it will only work if the first person tries it. So there is your challenge. But is the free game pass for life really worth having your child live that terrible name? It’s up to you to decide.

(H / t: Gamespot)

