Get off to a good start with Quizlet, PhotoMath and other apps





Summer is about to end.

For many children, this year means returning to a physical classroom, but parents look for supplies, clothing, etc. to start a new school year.

It also means re-doing homework, assignments, extracurricular activities, and more.

Fortunately, we have some techniques that can help. Whether it’s a learning tool or a tool to stay organized, there are many apps that both children and parents can use to help with coordination.

Here are some examples that you should consider downloading:

• Quizlet. Instead of exporting a pile of flashcards, why not make it readily accessible on your mobile device? This app allows users to create digital flashcards in a variety of areas such as math, language and science.

• Photomath. An ideal app for both children and parents (especially journalists who challenge this algebra), Photomath allows you to take pictures of math problems and solve them. In addition to each solution, the app will walk you through how the problem was resolved.

• Socrates. With the learning app on Google, you can plug in questions with text, voice, or photos of different themes. Similar to Photomath, when you submit a math problem to solve it or add a question or topic, the app will spit out the appropriate response. It may be provided in the form of a Wikipedia page, YouTube video, or another app solution.

• My homework. Need help organizing your school work? The myHomework app for laptops, tablets and smartphones is a planner that allows students to track classes and assignments.

• Duolingo. Popular language learning apps help users study Spanish, French, German and countless other languages ​​in small mini-games. If you have younger children, the company also has Duolingo ABC. This will help teach your child how to read and write in English.

• very! Perfect for elementary school students who love reading. The Epic app features thousands of books of different ages and reading levels. The app’s basic account provides users with one free book per day from a small library. The $ 9.99 / month unlimited option includes over 40,000 books, as well as audiobooks and “read-to-me” books that the app can read to your child.

•wonderful. My personal favorite calendar app. Integrated with most third-party calendars, users can elegantly view their daily schedules and month breakdowns, as well as include weather details.

• Any.do. If you need additional cleanup, this task app helps users keep track of their day-to-day tasks and plan tasks for today and beyond. Great if you are a parent who needs to monitor your child’s school time and extracurricular activities. If you need another way, there’s also Microsoft ToDo, formerly known as Wunderlist.

What else has happened with technology?

• Remember the planned OnlyFans ban? As you know, is it meant to remove sexually explicit content (which made OnlyFans popular in the first place)? It’s not happening.

• Not just Facebook and Twitter. TikTok is also littered with videos promoting white supremacy and anti-black species discrimination.

• Is there a problem with Gmail spam? A USA TODAY reporter (who also wrote the sister The Daily Money newsletter) records an important email experience that Gmail keeps pushing to spam folders.

Game break

This week was Gamescom. This is the European answer to E3. So there’s a lot of news this week. Among the highlights is the creator of the popular PC series Civilization working on a strategy game based on the world of Marvel Comics. For the first time, I saw Elden Ring, an action RPG collaboration with Game of Thrones writer George R. Martin.

This Week’s Talking Tech

In the Talking Tech podcast, we’ll talk about Tesla Bot, Amazon’s reported department store opening attempts, and Gmail spam.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

