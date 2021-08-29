Indoor / outdoor nest cam with battery





Traditionally, setting up a home CCTV system has been a tedious and costly task, including wiring, drilling, power supplies, data recorders, and tedious tasks.

But tech companies are coming up with increasingly reliable ways to deliver the same service with much less effort.

The new indoor and outdoor battery-powered NestCam is one such option.

design

Shaped like a cup without a handle, this device has a simple and compact design.

Available in Snow White only in a single color, the plastic case is made from 47% recycled material.

On the front is a camera surrounded by a black plastic plate, with a small LED above the lens that lights up during recording and also lights up the microphone and speakers.

There is a small reset button on the back, and a snug magnetic power cable socket and screwed mounting holes on the bottom.

It’s heavy because it has to include a pile of electronics and a large battery, as well as a heavy magnet to couple it to a disc-shaped magnetic mount.

And bind it in a way that provides a sense of security that it is unlikely to come off the wind or rain.

The mount is divided into two parts, a circular part for mounting on a wall or wood, and a twisted visible front plate to which the camera is attached.

When mounting on metal, Nest says that sometimes you just need to stick the magnetic plate to the metal and the camera to the plate.

Magnetic binding allows you to move the camera in different directions, though not at a 90 degree angle.

If you want to place the camera inside instead of outside, you can also buy another indoor mount with a removable power supply.

This model does not have lights and sirens, but Nest plans to release another device with lights installed later this year.

install

Setting up Nest Cam isn’t perfect, but it’s relatively easy.

To get started, you need to have a Google account and have downloaded the Google Home app on your mobile or tablet.

In the app[デバイスの追加]Tap and follow the instructions to set up. Select the house you want to add and scan the QR code on the removable sticker on the camera lens.

Next, you need to connect the camera to a power source and start the process of pairing the camera over the Wifi network you’re using for both your phone / tablet and your camera.

After deciding whether to go indoors or outdoors, you need to choose the location of your device.

A few more box-checking steps follow before the cam is ready.

It doesn’t take long, but there were some minor glitches along the way before everything went live.

Surgery

Once the setup is complete, the camera will be ready for deployment.

Obviously, the Wifi should be good and in place. It’s a good idea to do some testing before drilling anything.

Nest is recommended to be installed between 1.8m and 2m above the ground. This is because, on battery power, the motion sensor works best at this height.

This can be a problem if you want to keep the camera in a very visible location, as the camera can easily be tampered with at this height.

Beyond this height, Nest says you will need to purchase additional compatible mounting accessories.

It takes about 5 hours to charge the battery, so it is recommended to charge it to 100% before deploying.

It comes with a battery, but it can also be used with a cable, but for that you need to invest in another weatherable cable.

However, one of the most powerful features of this device is that it can run for a long time on a battery alone.

When used in certain settings, it seemed to be very efficient, showing 94% capacity even after 3 days of use.

Google claims it can last up to 3 months without recharging under certain conditions.

The live video color daytime feed provides a 130 degree field of view and can be monitored from the home app.

The quality of the 2MP sensor is pretty good and the device delivers up to 1080p at 30 frames per second and HDR.

You can also adjust the camera settings from the app.

For video, this includes the length of time recorded when triggered, the sensitivity of the motion sensor, the video quality, and what happens with the status light.

You can also adjust the audio function. You can turn the camera’s microphone on and off, choose whether to record audio, and adjust the volume of audio when talking on the camera.

Battery life can also be managed with a set of choices.

You can also determine which activity event triggers the recording, such as people, animals, vehicles, or even all movements, and send notifications.

Motion sensors are very effective, triggering the right events and quickly sending notifications when they occur.

Other features

As a standard feature, Nest Cam gives you access to the last 3 hours of video activity recorded in the cloud. Not too long for most people’s needs.

If you need more, you’ll have to pay through your NestAware subscription.

The option is € 5 per month or € 50 per year for a 30-day event history (that is, a camera-triggered activity).

Or, for a 60-day event video history and a 10-day continuous recording video history, € 10 / month / € 100 / year (although continuous recording requires the camera to be plugged in).

Whichever subscription you choose, it will include all nested camera / video doorbells in your home.

The free 3-hour option makes it easy to view events in the app, but you can’t download them.

Your subscription can also set up customized notifications based on facial recognition.

So, for example, if you want to know that your kids are at home from school, you will get a warning when they arrive.

If the device loses its Wi-Fi connection, it will be recorded on the device for up to an hour and uploaded to the cloud when the connection is reestablished.

In addition, you can freely set the activity zone. This allows you to select a specific part of the field of view to monitor, omitting the rest.

This is useful if your camera is facing a gate or a busy road and you only want to know when someone steps into your property.

The Nest Cam works to some extent at night with night vision and six high-power infrared LEDs, but the farther the action is from the camera, the less sharp the black-and-white image.

It is also possible to set a home routine and an away routine.

Conclusion

If a fast and easy video security solution is what you are looking for, NestCam is worth considering along with an increasing number of other similar products out there.

It’s very easy to set up, very easy to use, has many features, and a very long battery life means you don’t have to remove the battery weekly or even monthly to charge it.

And for 199 euros it won’t break the bank.

But if you need reliability, continuous recording that doesn’t require subscriptions or cables, and the ability to play back cloud-independently, the old-fashioned route may be more important.

