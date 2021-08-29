Google is likely to make a large investment in Airtel after funding rival Geo





Search giant Google is in talks to make a “substantial investment” in. Alphabet Inc’s subsidiary has already invested hundreds of billions of rupees in its direct rival, Reliance Jio.

Google is in the “advanced stage of negotiations” with Airtel, “almost a year” and could have “quite large” deals, TOI sources said.

Executives from both companies have jointly considered the finer aspects of this partnership. Both internal and external legal teams and M & A teams are involved.

Neither Google nor Airtel have answered the question.

If the deal is signed, Airtel has a hard time keeping his head on the water, which could be a relief sigh for Sunil Mittal.

Airtel’s plight is primarily due to Ambani’s revolution in the industry with free voice and cheap data rates. The resulting pressure forced Vodafone to merge.

Airtel’s board of directors will meet on Sunday to plan financing options. The meeting will take into account the current debt of Airtel, which is approximately Rs. 16,000, at the end of June. Telephone companies were not free to raise their charges and had to look for other options.

“Google’s entry could not only improve Airtel’s balance sheet, but also provide strategic support with its data analysis expertise,” analysts told the TOI.

Google’s data monetization method could help Airtel make more money and tackle its profitability.

Analysts also added that Google must have a “very strong reason” to enter Airtel, which poses a “strong risk” for everyone.

If something goes wrong tomorrow, your (Google’s) trust in the market will be lost, even if it is limited liability. To preserve the name, the company would have to liquidate its membership fees in case Airtel couldn’t move forward due to financial pressure and began to slip, “added analysts.

There is input from TOI.

