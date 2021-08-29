Dear Apple, Google, and Friends-Keep away from cars and stick to phones, computers, and other tech products | Opinions-Car News





A few years ago, I owned an Apple MacBook Pro that ran into a problem. For starters, the battery will thankfully burn out approximately every 18 months, the first replacement was covered by the warranty, but the second or third was not.

When I asked the genius about this recurring problem, he was told that the battery was as consumable as your car’s tires-really? Isn’t the battery similar to an engine? Car power you know?

Anyway, I exchanged it. Only a few months after the latest battery came in, a small component broke (graphic card or something, to be honest, I’m not an IT technician, so I don’t remember the details).

When I took it for repair, I was told that Apple had no replacement parts. In fact, laptops that were only replaced by the new MacBook Pro a few months ago are basically antiques, and the only solution is to buy a brand new laptop.

Needless to say, I haven’t been a big fan of Apple products since then. So the news that tech giants are still working on the so-called iCar filled me with a sense of horror. In my experience, I don’t think the company thinks about how the automotive industry works and what customers expect.

For example, it’s nice to change tires on a regular basis, but I think few people have to change their engines every 18 months. I think the car companies that provided such reliability records are struggling with the repeat business.

Obviously that’s an extreme view, but the facts remain the same. As software becomes essential to both, there are significant differences between the technology and automotive industries, even though the boundaries between the technology and automotive industries are becoming increasingly blurry.

Still, it’s not just Apple, as there are several tech companies involved in entering the automotive industry, including Google, as electrification reduces the barriers to entry (no need to learn how to make a dirty internal combustion engine). .. Sony, Amazon, Uber, and even vacuum cleaner specialist Dyson.

Google has been working on cars since 2009, creating its own prototypes and establishing its own independent company, Waymo, before focusing on self-driving technology.

Waymo is currently buying existing cars (mainly Chrysler Pacifica People Mover and Jaguar I-Pace SUV), but is determined to make self-driving cars a practical reality (frankly). , This is a completely different story).

Last year, Sony went one step further and unveiled the Vision-S concept at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. Although not intended to preview production vehicles, it was designed to showcase the brand’s autonomous hardware and software as the company expands into the automotive world.

Perhaps these companies have been encouraged by Tesla’s ability to enter the automotive world, but even the most enthusiastic supporters of Tesla must admit that it was not a normal voyage. Tesla is plagued by production delays on all models, emphasizing how difficult it is to turn a car idea into a real car.

The latest report surrounding Apple’s plans suggests that it is looking for third parties to physically manufacture cars and related technologies, especially South Korean experts such as LG, SK and Hanwha. This is a wise move, but it still raises questions about what Apple plans to bring to the industry.

All serious car companies are working on autonomous technology, so Apple, Waymo and Sony don’t offer anything special. And, as Tesla tragically showed in its successive crashes, it’s not an easy task, and it’s farther than most people would expect. Personally, I prefer to rely on the development of an industry that has tried to avoid physical car accidents, rather than a computer that needs to be restarted.

The tech industry seems to feel the arrogance that computers are the answer to every problem. Google boss Larry Page is documented, saying that fully autonomous driving is the only way forward, believing that humans are too unreliable. Well, as someone who had to restart a Google-run smartphone, I can assure Mr. Page that the computer isn’t absolutely certain.

Companies such as Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis are aware of the challenges inherent in the demands of car manufacturing, especially the safety aspects. As Tesla demonstrated in the tooth-growth problem, these are not easy challenges to overcome. It’s the highest arrogance to think that Apple and Waymo can enter the automotive industry and, in some cases, take over the brand that has been manufacturing cars for 100 years.

Perhaps Apple needs to learn lessons from British vacuum cleaner specialist Dyson. Dyson is arguably the fastest way to enter the automotive industry. Dyson plans to employ 500 people and invest more than 2 billion in the project, including a production facility in Singapore. But after spending 500 meters to reach the prototype stage, owner James Dyson, even if marketed as a premium car, the company simply can’t make money and competes with established players. I had to admit that I couldn’t.

And if Apple still decides to enter the automotive industry, I hope it understands that tires are a consumable, but power supplies shouldn’t.

