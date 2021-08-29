Geo-fence warrants threaten our privacy: this is a Google report





You may not have heard of a geofence warrant, but it may be a method of collateral, but it may be the target of a geofence warrant. Geo-fence warrants are information queries that require authorities to select a date, time, location, and data on all mobile phones that communicate with cell towers around the area in a specific time frame.

Google has now released a new report showing that such requests have increased dramatically over the last few years. Practices began in 2016, and since then, demands on them have increased tenfold in some states.

California made 1,909 requests in 2020 against 209 in 2018, Florida made 81 requests in 2018 against 800 in 2020, and Ohio made 400 requests in 2018. In 2018, seven requests were made. Throughout the United States, these demands increased from 941 in 2018 to 11,033 in 2020.

And Google isn’t the only one to issue these requests. Apple, Uber, and even Snapchat had the same type of details requested by law enforcement.

Regarding this practice, Google spokesperson Alex Krasov said in a statement to TechCrunch: We have developed a process specific to these requirements designed to respect legal obligations while narrowing the scope of the data disclosed. “

I also contacted Google for comment, but didn’t get a reply at the time this article was published.

Jake Laperuk, senior policy adviser to the Constitution Project, a non-profit project on government surveillance, told WIRED that reports of this type have always been collateral damage. At a minimum, he suggests that law enforcement agencies should be forced to minimize search areas and delete received data as soon as possible.

“Why do you need an area of ​​this size? Why this time? Why doesn’t the narrower settings work? Why doesn’t only one phone work?” He tells WIRED. “Because it is so invasive, this should be a last resort.”

Meanwhile, civil liberties and privacy advocates have demanded a complete ban on this technology. Is this enough to put an end to dangerous and violating practices? Or is the practice considered a necessary evil?

