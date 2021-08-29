How to track lost Android phones on Google to find my phone app





We all had these mini heart attacks when we couldn’t feel the cell phone in our pocket. And sometimes it’s not a false alarm, the phone is actually gone. Apart from panicking and losing a breath spot after losing, there are some things you can do to find your phone. Here are some ways to help you get your beloved mobile device:

Before proceeding with the steps to find a mobile phone, there are some prerequisites for a successful search. Your smartphone must be turned on, connected to the internet, have the GPS app and Find My Devices app, and be linked to your Google account. Finding a phone can be difficult if any of the prerequisites are not met. Now that the prerequisites are in place, let’s see how to find a mobile phone.

Go to android.com/find on your second device and log in with the same Google account that your smartphone is linked to. If you have two phones that are linked to the same account, you will be given the option to select the phone you want to search for.

After logging in, the location of your mobile phone will be displayed on the map. However, the location is approximate and may not be accurate.

Note: If your cell phone is stolen, we recommend that you do not hunt alone. It may be dangerous.

Play sound on lost phone

If you put your smartphone somewhere and forget where you put it, you can use this feature to find out where you put your smartphone. In a scenario where you have reached the exact location of the phone, you can ping to find the exact location of the phone. There is an option to “Play sound on page showing phone location”. If you press it even in silent mode, the sound will continue to sound for 5 minutes.

Lock and leave a message

You can also lock your phone to protect your data and leave a message for strangers who are trying to find and return your phone. This page has a “Protect Device” option. Click on it and enter a message for another phone number that will appear on the screen of your lost phone. When you’re done, try again.[]Click to activate the lock.

Erase data remotely

If you have tried all the above tricks and still can’t find your phone and you lose it permanently, you can erase all data from your phone remotely from the same page.[]A button is displayed. Pressing this activates the device factory reset. On this page you will be asked to press the button again for confirmation. Doing this will erase all data in the internal storage. However, this feature does not work with the external storage installed on the phone.

