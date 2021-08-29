iTunes and Google Play Release UNIVERSAL DANCE AWARDS Sponsored by “Kida The Great” and Stevie Dor





Thigh poster

Performance by Unity LA-choreography by Tessandra Chavez

Opening performance shot at Jurassic World

The first dance award show, filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood, focused on celebrating and celebrating every dance.

We are pleased to finally provide a platform for the dance industry to be recognized as the center of entertainment in the world. “

— Menina Fortunato & Sheldon F. Robins (Executive Producer)

Hollywood, CA, USA, August 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com/-Upper Lav Inc & ULE Canada officially releases Universal Dance Awards, an award show filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood, on iTunes, Google Play, and later Hulu. Did. ..

This is the first award show broadcast to celebrate and celebrate all dances.

The film’s variety-style productions provide behind-the-scenes access to the biggest dance influencers in the glamorous atmosphere of Universal Studios Hollywood. The show includes 18 award categories, inspiring speeches, dancers, choreographers, dance educators, dance conventions and world-class performances highlighting competitions.

The award show will be hosted by dance influencer Leon “Kida” Burns. His stage names are known as Kidaza Great (because he is a winner, I think he can dance: the next generation) and Stevie Doll (X Factor).

Special appearance:

-Abby Lee Miller (Dance Mama)-Brian Friedman (X Factor, Britney Spears)-Travis Payne (Michael Jackson)-Tina Landon (Janet Jackson, Liana)-Tessandra Chavez (SYTYCD Emmy Award Winner)-Aria Janel (Queen) N Lettos)-Willdabeast (SYTYCD)-Sophia Lucia (World Record Holder for Most Pirouettes)-Chris Scott (In the Heights, Step Up Films)-Tyce Dyrio (High Strung Free Dance)-Tricia Miranda (Beyonce) -Menina Fortunato (Star Trek: Enterprise)-Sheldon Robins (Follow Me, Murder 101, Eyes of Faith)-Paulette Azazian & Carey Ysais (Choreographers Carnival)-Richmond Talauega (Michael Jackson)-Laganja Estranja (RuPaul’s Drag Race)-Miranda Also known as Wilking Sisters (Forbes Magazine)-Harry Jarvis (High Strong Free Dance)-Jorgen Makena (High Strong Free Dance)

The opening number was filmed at Jurassic World Universal Studios, directed by Sir Francis Michael, Menina Fortunato (Earth, Wind & Fire), Melena Lunis (Silk du Soleil Yui Mortal), Mikey De Lavera (NBC World of Dance), Sugihara Sohei ( Madonna) was in charge of the choreography. ) Featuring Hollywood Summer Tour dancers.

Live performances by Unity LA (NBC World of Dance), BDash & Koncrete (World of Dance), Mia Mugavero (Tik Tok / YouTube influencer), Lyrik Cruz (American Idol), Robert Green (Taylor Swift).

This annual award show is aimed at professionals, exciting dance talents, dance educators and fans around the world. For those who have been influenced, or who want to know more about the creativity behind today’s artists in the capital of dance culture and world entertainment, founder Sheldon F. Robins said. I want to raise awareness of culture and share knowledge. Let up-and-coming dancers learn about the history of those who have paved the way.

This is the third of several film projects that Upper Laventille is doing on the production slate. The Universal Dance Awards were filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles and post-produced in Vancouver, Canada.

The show was directed by Sir Francis Michael (Follow Me, Murder 101, Eyes of Face) and the executives were both produced by Sheldon Robins and Menina Fortunato, both with broad dance backgrounds.

The Universal Dance Awards are also a fundraising event organized by the Dancers Emergency Assistance Relief, a 501C non-profit organization founded to assist dancers in emergencies. Focusing on diversity and inclusiveness, its central focus is to assist dancers in disastrous distress. DEAR also assists dancers with college funding to help them change their careers.

The Universal Dance Awards have partnered with Hitcents / Hero Digital, Universal Studios Hollywood, Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World and Universal Pictures to ensure fun evening entertainment.

For more information, please visit http://www.universaldanceawards.com.

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/udahollywood/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/UDAHollywood/ Twitter https://twitter.com/udahollywood #udahollywood

Universal Dance Award Trailer

