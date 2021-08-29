Google Doodle marks the fourth day of the Tokyo Paralympics with a rugby animation game





Google is back with the latest Doodle to commemorate the fourth day of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Saturday, August 28th. This time around, a tech giant featured rugby player Doodle. Previously, Google launched the Doodle series specializing in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in July, but now with the launch of the Tokyo Paralympics, Google Doodle has featured the Champion Island game. The new Google Doodle includes “7 sports mini-games, legendary opponents, dozens of bold side quests, and a world full of a few new (and old) friends.”

Google Doodle celebrates day 4 of Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Google describes the ultimate goal of the latest Doodle on its official Doodle website as follows: Around, “Look for bonus levels and brand new side quests! If you’re one of the few chosen to collect all the scrolls, you can even see the following of our favorite cats:” The website also mentioned the rules of today’s Google graffiti games. The Tokyo Paralympics will begin on August 24, 2021 and end on September 5, 2021.

Doodle Champion Island Game

Importantly, Google Doodle has games such as table tennis with mischievous birds of prey and skateboarding with legendary champion Tanuki, the most horrifying aerial move to defeat this transforming trickster. is showing. Time champion Yoichi. The rugby game is played by “The Oni” who darts, dips and avoids these scary enemies to reach their goals. Google Doodle champion Island Games also has a “sur-purrr-ise” support lineup for Momotaro and his friends.

Interestingly, the game also features a “lucky” ninja cat on a tour to Champion Island with a team of Red Crows, Blue Cows, Yellow Inari, and Green Kappa. They are all Google logo colors. In addition to international sports tournaments, Google aims to convey the rich and diverse natural beauty of Japan, including underwater, sandy tropical beaches, forests and snowy mountains.

