Google Deploys RCS Messaging in India Why I Brands Need to Adopt It:





The introduction of RCS messaging has changed communication between consumers and businesses

RCS Business Messaging allows you to connect with your customers in interactive and personalized ways, including promotional marketing, notifications, transactions and loyalty. RCS Messaging is Google’s new product that upgrades your messages to new levels of branding, rich media, interaction, analytics, and more for a more conversational experience. Google RCS Messaging uses interactive features such as text, chat, animations, videos, and images to interact with your customers and create compelling and rewarding campaigns. Google has entered the market to compete with WhatsApp business messaging services. RCS Chat offers a variety of features that may replace SMS, MMS and WhatsApp.

GreenAds global Pvt Ltd is one of Google’s early access partners for RCS messaging services in India. Sandeep Kumar, CEO and co-founder of GreenAds Global Pvt Ltd, says RCS will revolutionize the future of messaging. He also adds that RCS is a safe and secure way to enhance business communication for both customers and businesses. Brands will be able to send feature-rich messages directly to their customers with genuine badges and logos. Customers can interact directly with the brand to purchase products and provide feedback. Brands can contact us to activate their messaging services. Google-verified SMS helps businesses engage more effectively with their potential customers. Most mobile operators, carriers and smartphone manufacturers support RCS messaging. Some companies have already started using RCS messaging and are experiencing unprecedented sales growth. Most newer models of mobile phones support RCS messaging, and users of older models can download Google messages from the Play Store.

From the success story of a leading brand that has increased its brand name with RCS messaging, let’s understand it with the following figure.

Subway Global Restaurant Chain Subway has created a personal, branded, interactive campaign to connect with customers, engage and promote sales through RCS business messaging. Subway seduces mobile customers with delicious sandwich transactions through RCS Business Messaging.

CFE Mexico’s Public Utility Commission Federal de Electricidad has launched an RCS business messaging campaign. The campaign will send customers a monthly statement and payment location and payment method options. Customers also interact with the chatbot to change their account information and contact support. They are encouraged by the remarkable increase in notification rates and on-time bill payments and look forward to expanding their RCS business messaging campaigns.

BankBazaar.com – Chennai-based BankBazaar used RCS Business Messaging to improve response rates by 130%.

EaseMyTrip Founded in New Delhi in 2008, EaseMyTrip is an online travel agency that has witnessed RCS business messaging results four times higher than EaseMyTrip email. We have a network of over 59,000 travel agencies and offices in India, Singapore, Dubai and London.

With RCS Business Messaging, Google promises better security and better features than traditional SMS. RCS also works on mobile networks or wifi. End-to-end encryption is important, and RCS also brings end-to-end encryption to one-on-one chats. No one, even Google, is allowed to see the conversation happening. We’ve found that using RCS in Business messages is beneficial to your business, as it clearly increases conversions, engagement, and open rates.

GreenAds Global is a trusted brand name for clear, controlled and consistent corporate communication. As a complete provider of business communication tools, GreenAds makes it easy for customers to maintain effective communication channels for themselves and their clients. They have a mission to innovate communication technology with the vision of providing the world with the best business communication tools.

As a Google RCS messaging partner, GreenAds Global Pvt Ltd aims to serve brands across India in the coming days. Brands can contact brands about RCS messaging features and plans. RCS messaging takes the messaging experience to another level and offers significant benefits to both customers and businesses. Recruitment and adaptation are the best ways to thrive in this highly competitive world.

