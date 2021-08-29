Interstitial is fine under these conditions





Google’s John Mueller replied whether Google saw mobile interstitial as a negative page experience factor. Mueller admitted that nothing had changed. However, he then suggested a way to display the interstitial without any negative quality factors that affect the ranking.

Mobile interstitial

Mobile interstitial ads are ads that cover a large amount of web pages and prevent users from seeing your content.

There are two types of interstitial, one that overlays most web pages and must be clicked to close.

Other types of mobile interstitial are types that cover the entire web page.

Google Anti-Interstitial Negative Ranking Factor

In August 2016, Google announced that it would make mobile interstitial a negative ranking factor. The algorithm was updated in January 2017.

Google specifically pointed out that these types of ads can cause negative ranking factors:

“Displays a popup covering the main content immediately after the user navigates to the page from the search results or while browsing the page. A standalone interstitial that must be closed before the user can access the main content. Show. The layout looks like a standalone interstitial in the upper part of the page crease, but the original content is inlined below the crease. “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Has Google’s stance on interstitial evolved?

The person who asked the question said that Interstitial worked very well for them. However, they were concerned about negative ranking factors.

This is a question:

“In 2017, interstitial wasn’t a big deal.

And even today, monetization in AdSense Vignettes is limited to appearing only once an hour.

However, in our use cases, banner ads use valuable screen space, so interstitial is a much better solution than banner ads. Interstitial advertising is very common in mobile apps.

Is there any change in Google’s stance on interstitial?

Does using interstitial ads on mobile websites affect my rank? “

Google’s 2021 Opinion on Mobile Interstitial

John Mueller said Google’s position has never changed and hasn’t evolved.

John Mueller’s Answer:

“As for interstitials, there is no real change in our stance in that intrusive interstitials are what we use as a ranking factor.

It is also part of the page experience and elements. “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Google-approved interstitial

Next, Mueller explained how to show the interstitial so that it doesn’t trigger negative ranking factors from Google.

Mueller:

“But this is basically focused on the moment a user visits a website.

So if you’re using interstitial as something in between … it doesn’t really matter from our point of view if it’s the normal flow when a user visits a website.

But in reality, it’s this big interstitial that someone visits your website and sees first, and if you can’t really find the content that is essentially promised in your search, then that’s it. From a point of view, it looks bad.

But if people can access your website, you can do something or start a game there. After displaying the interstitial ad at the beginning of the next level, from our point of view it’s perfectly fine. ..

It’s essentially something between you and your users, and it’s essentially up to you to find a balance between the number of ads you display or how you present those ads during a session on your site. is.

So, from that point of view, this is probably not an issue to focus on.

I don’t know your particular website, I don’t know what it is when users go to it.

But that’s probably where I think it’s okay. “

User Experience: First Viewed by Visitors

Google’s view of mobile interstitial is that when users visit a web page from search results, they need to be able to view and interact with the content.

When Google sends users to web pages, they expect users to find the content they are looking for and are not kept away from it by interstitial.

But according to John Mueller, that should be fine unless the interstitial is the first to be seen by the user.

Quote Google’s Interstitial Penalty Announcement

Make it easy for users to access content on mobile

How to use interstitial without affecting ranking

Watch John Mueller answer the question at 35 minutes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/interstitials-and-google-rankings-2021/417825/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos