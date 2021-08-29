8 ways Google always invades your privacy and how to fix it





At this point, it’s safe to assume that Google knows everything you do online. All websites, clicks and comments are tracked. To be honest, Google probably knows more about each of us than our own mother.

Tap or click here to see and clear everything Google is tracking about you. This is a great first step to take, but your privacy is still at risk in other ways. In fact, search history is just one of many ways Google tracks you.

Scroll down to see the eight most insidious privacy breaches to watch out for. More importantly, you can take practical steps to help you regain your privacy. This is what Google already knows.

1. All emails you enter

Google is well known for scanning emails it sends. In 2016, a New York Times reader asked staff how Google knows billing dates. This is because Google scans everything in your invoice, from receipts and private messages to medical documents and invoices.

Thanks to the smart creation settings, Google can also scan emails as you type. It is a function that uses AI to predict how a sentence will end. When you’re writing a general phrase, it’s pretty nifty. Just enter your wishes and the rest will pop up as suggestions.

It’s convenient, but it’s also a major invasion of privacy. That means Google is watching what you type. Here’s how to turn off SmartCompose:

If you don’t want Google to scan all your emails in your inbox, you can turn off smart creation. Method is as follows.

Open Gmail. ..

This turns off Smart Compose, but you need to be aware of the personalization feature. Tap or click here to prevent Google from viewing your private email.

2. Wherever you go

Google Maps can make driving in unfamiliar areas very easy. Its GPS navigation gives you peace of mind when navigating the tricky streets of a city you’ve never seen before.

In addition, its Street View feature allows you to create your own 360 stories or even go back in time. Tap or click here for 10 ways to use Google Maps Street View that you never thought of before.

However, it has some major drawbacks. Google tracks and records any movement, including photo location data. This means that someone can pinpoint exactly where you were standing when you took the picture. Its quite invasive.

To make matters worse, jealous spouses and ex-friends can go through your Google location history to track your whereabouts. Needless to say, this setting should be turned off as soon as possible.

Here’s how to turn it off using a PC

If you want to delete data that is more than 3 months old, follow these steps:

Open Google Maps and click on the timeline.At the bottom of the screen[ロケーション履歴の管理]Click.This will allow you to use your Google account[アクティビティコントロール]The page opens. If location history is on, the slider will be blue. Click it to turn it off and it will turn gray. This will prevent Google from tracking future movements and geotagged photos. There is also an automatic deletion option, which allows you to select the period for which location data is automatically deleted. This can range from photos over 3 months old to photos over 36 months old.

The above steps will work on your PC. If you want to delete more recent data, the step-by-step guide will help you. Click here or click here to delete the location data.

3. Everything you search for (yes, even in secret mode)

Many people believe that incognito mode ensures privacy. In reality, it’s far from the truth. When you start a private browsing session, Chrome deletes your browsing history, cookies, and other temporary files that you encounter while using incognito mode.

Here is an important difference. Google removes these files from your device, not from your records. If you feel fooled, you’re not alone.

Last June, three users complained to Google that they also tracked users in incognito mode. It snowballed in a $ 5 billion proceeding. For more information, tap or click here.

Keep in mind that secret mode doesn’t really hide your history from your workplace, ISP, or government. If you want true browsing privacy, you can download Tor Browser or use a VPN. Tap or click here to set up a VPN on all your devices.

One of the best VPNs you can buy is from our sponsor ExpressVPN. It creates a secure bridge between the internet and your device. It has 10 years of experience under its belt and has become one of the best and most reliable VPNs you can buy. Protect your privacy. Sign up for 1 year at ExpressVPN.com/Kim and get 3 months free.

4. Everything you like

Everything you do is put together in a personalized profile. This includes demographic information such as age, household improvement, and even parental status. Search history is also a useful tool for Google to get to know you better.

All this hard work is directed at the vast user profiles that Google uses to guess what kind of ads it prefers. Basically, I want to show only the ads that I think I will click on. You can also use the ad settings tool to select the type of ad you want to display.

Fortunately, you can turn off ad personalization in your Google Account. To do this[広告設定]Go to[広告のカスタマイズ]Toggle[オフ]Switch to. The screen looks like this:

On the bright side, you haven’t been tracked a bit. On the dark side, say hello to random ads that have nothing to do with what you are interested in.

5. What to say in private

If you have a device with the Google Assistant enabled, you may be worried about listening. You have a good reason to worry. There is no evidence that smart speakers are listening to us 100% of the time, but they often listen longer than they should.

The reason is not malicious. It turns on and begins listening to you because sometimes your device misunderstands you and thinks you said the wake word. In fact, your smart speakers may be picking up a lot they shouldn’t track.

You should know this: how to stop all your smart devices from listening to you

It is recommended to turn off the power when not using the smart speaker. Turn it on only if you know you need it, such as when you want Alexa or the Google Assistant to read the recipe while cooking.

However, when you’re done eating, turn it off. You don’t want it to accidentally record your family conversations.

How to turn off the Google Assistant on Android Open the Settings app on your smartphone. Then scroll down and tap Account Services.TapSearch, Assistant & Voice. Then tap Google Assistant. Tap onAssistant. next,[アシスタントデバイス]Scroll down to[電話]Tap. Tap the Google Assistant slider to turn it off. Do you work on your iPhone? For iOS do this. Open the Settings app.Then scroll down[プライバシー]Tap.[マイク]Find the menu labeled and tap it. Find the Google Assistant in the list of apps and switch the green switch to the off position.

If this wasn’t bad enough, you should also be aware of your personal files. After all, they aren’t as personal as you think.

6. What I wrote in Google Docs

If you think the content of Google Docs is confidential, think again. Google says files are safe and secure, but they are not private. In fact, tech companies scan them for content that violates policy.

In 2017, an update bug blocked users from important documents such as wedding vows and academic research. Google mistakenly considered these important files as a policy violation. Google is still monitoring the document. According to Telegraph, the algorithm monitors Google Drive files for content that abuses the policy.

Therefore, at some level, Google is scanning the content of the document. You need to know what you have in it.

If you’re looking for a private place to store sensitive documents, your sponsor’s IDrive is encrypted and secure. Plus, just like Google Docs, you can easily share files and collaborate with others. There are five ways IDrive can protect you.

This is what Google says

According to Google’s Terms of Service, you own the text, data, information, and files in your Drive Account. Google provides the functionality you need to get the job done. You don’t have to worry about it because it doesn’t use your personal documents for marketing or promotional campaigns.

In the example above, Google accidentally deleted people’s files, but no personal documents were published. Google also makes it clear that if you choose to stop using Google Drive, you can carry your data with you.

7. What you are looking at

Google knows which videos you watch, what comments you leave, and who you interact with. Fortunately, you can clear your YouTube history.[マイGoogleアクティビティ]Go to[YouTube履歴]Select to toggle[オフ]Switch to.

However, YouTube will continue to track your search history. So Google knows what you think. On the YouTube history page,[日付でフィルタリング]Section is displayed. On the left side[削除]Tap the small down arrow next to.

Then a new box will pop up. Therefore,[常時]You can delete all previous YouTube searches by clicking. The screen looks like this:

[削除]Click to confirm that you want to delete the following activity. However, deleting YouTube history can be too late. After all, if it’s already collected, it’s likely that Google already knows what you’ve searched for.

The best way to hide internet traffic is to use a VPN. They do more than you think. Here’s why you need it:

8. What you are taking a picture of

Every photo you take on your phone is full of hidden data. Basically, every photo is a treasure trove of data such as the date and time of the image capture and the type of smartphone used. Your image even reveals where it was dropped to longitude and latitude.

This poses a great risk when you post photos on social media. Any random person can scroll through the feed to select an image and run forensic tools to find hidden data. Even if you privatize your account, if you break into a platform shared by hackers, everything can be leaked.

Fortunately, photo metadata is removed on some platforms

According to Candid Technology, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp will remove the EXIF ​​data of the image when uploading. However, Instagram’s data policy allows the platform to collect the content provided, including metadata such as when the file was created and where the file was retrieved. So some lands can’t display metadata, but Instagram does.

Cybersecurity writer Steven Woodhall tested 18 popular websites to see which websites scrubbed metadata from images. He discovered that Google Chat, Microsoft Teams, and Yammer are one of the sites that don’t scrub location data. Tap or click here to see which social media platforms are hiding metadata and which are still vulnerable to attack.

If you want to show your photos only to specific people, you may have trouble finding a safe app. Fortunately, we’ve put together a list of eight ways to share your photos privately. Say goodbye to the prying eyes of social media stalker and Big Tech.

