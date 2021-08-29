Why you need to remove Google Chrome suddenly





Google’s shocking new tracking approval hasn’t been headlined yet and should be a serious warning to Chrome’s 2.6 billion users. If you are one of them, this nasty new surprise should be the real reason to stop.

The reality behind clever marketing and feature updates is that Chrome is confused when it comes to privacy and security. It lags behind its rivals in protecting users from tracking and data collection, and plans to throw away nasty third-party cookies have been annoyingly postponed, an alternative that is said to interfere with user profiling and tracking. The technology turned out to only make everything worse.

Ubiquitous surveillance … harms individuals and society, Firefox developer Mozilla warns, and Chrome is the only major browser that doesn’t provide meaningful protection against cross-site tracking … and Keep users unprotected.

Google easily (and ironically) admits that such ubiquitous web tracking has been unmanageable and has resulted in a loss of trust … [where] 72% feel that almost everything they do online is being tracked by advertisers, tech companies, etc., and 81% say the potential risks of data collection outweigh the benefits. Stated.

So how can Google continue to openly admit that this tracking undermines user privacy and still enable such tracking by default in its flagship browser? The answer is simple Follow the money. Limiting tracking significantly reduces advertising revenue from targeting users with marketing, political messages, and opinions. And so far, Google is confused because it doesn’t have Planbit’s grand idea for anonymized tracking.

According to a survey, in theory, up to 52 companies can monitor up to 91% of the average user’s web browsing history, and senior Chrome engineers can monitor at least 50% of recent Internet Engineering Task Force calls. Stated.

Google’s privacy sandbox is set to fix this and meet the needs of advertisers looking to target users in a more privacy-friendly way. But the problem is that Google isn’t absolute, even with a staggering level of control over the Internet advertising ecosystem. A complex spider web of trackers and data brokers is already in place. Also, new technologies simply add to their complexity and cannot exist on their own.

In this unfortunate situation behind FLoC’s failure, Google claimed to be an attempt to deploy anonymized tracking throughout the web. Creating a wall around only half of the chicken coup turned out to be ineffective, especially if some foxes were already hanging inside.

Instead of targeting you as an individual, FLoC assigns you to a cohort of people with similar interests and behaviors defined by the websites that all users visit. So you’re not a 55-year-old Jane Doe, but a sales assistant living on 101 Acacia Avenue. Instead, you are presented as a member of Cohort X, from which advertisers can guess what you are likely to do and purchase from popular websites visited by group members. Google will inevitably control the entire process, and advertisers will inevitably pay to play.

FLoC fired immediately. The privacy lobby pointed out the risk that data brokers could add more personal knowledge simply by adding a cohort ID to the usersIP address, browser ID, or other data collected by a first-party web ID. There was also the risk that the cohort ID could betray sensitive information politics, sexuality, health, finances, etc …

No, Google has guaranteed that it has launched a controversial FLoC trial, and in April it said FLoC had better user privacy compared to the individual cross-site tracking that is prevalent today. He said he strongly believes.

Instead, Google suddenly admitted. Today’s fingerprint face is enough to uniquely identify a user without FLoC, but FLoC tells the IETF that it will add a new fingerprint face. As the privacy lobby warned, FLoC makes things worse and not better.

IETF presentation

Google

Google ended its FLoC trial last month and said it needed to be rethought before anything went into production. According to the company, it takes more time across the ecosystem to do this correctly.

This moratorium included that all the grace to track cookiesit was closely related. Google continued to track and profile users through cookies until at least 2023, and rival Brave warned at the time, but online privacy is a big wave. Google is already underwater and seems to be in desperate need of major reforms well before 2023.

Google’s delay was plagued by regulatory concerns also caused by FLoC and whether this would lead to Google’s over-control over the advertising ecosystem. But the reality for you as a Chrome user is much more serious. There is no clear end to fingerprinting in Chrome, as third-party trackers are still in use, FLoC is failing, and there are no clear plans to improve the technology.

“We are always looking for options on how to make our privacy sandbox suggestions more private while supporting the free and open web. When asked about the amazing IETF approval, Google told me. Nothing has been decided yet.

However, it has been decided that third-party cookies will probably last longer, at least for the next two years, if Google can’t find a solution. According to Brave, Google is hiding and buying time to reorganize its groups to gain more control over web tracking.

30-day Top 10 Web Tracker Description Report in Safari

Apple Safari / @ UKZak

Of course, this is not as easy as throwing away Chrome. Google’s browser and its search engine are not the same thing. Google has trackers installed on 75% of the top 1 million websites. This is several times that of Facebook and the second worst. Similarly, take a look at a recent report suggesting that Google will pay Apple about $ 15 billion this year as the default search engine for devices.

The problem with Chrome is that browsers, search engines and trackers all come from the same source. If your browser is a privacy gamekeeper and their trackers are data poachers, you probably don’t want them all to have the same logo.

Regarding FLoC and the privacy sandbox, Google says it’s looking for ideas for a watered-down solution. Users assigned to topics rather than cohorts, manual auditing of topics to mask sensitive areas, fake topics to confuse profiles. Google believes to the IETF that these mitigations could dramatically reduce the usefulness of FLoC for cross-site scripting. But that’s a lot, ifs, and maybe, nothing has been decided yet.

According to Cyjax CISO Ian Thornton-Trump, from a practical point of view, FloC uses digital marketing within the Google browser system instead of third-party cookies to ensure that most are not tracked, even if they are not completely tracked. It was another attempt to target. As always, companies that want to improve your privacy, but make billions of dollars from digital media and need to make your data effective, are in serious trouble.

Chrome is one of Google’s leading platforms for user data profiling, but you can add maps, email, Android, YouTube, and multiple other platforms, apps, and services in combination. As a result, the browser market has begun to lag behind and begin to prioritize user privacy, but Google can only do so if it can find another way to sell those ads.

Using Chrome gives you privacy. STC colleague Kate OF laherty warns this week. There is nothing to protect your privacy, but it still serves advertisers. They need to know about you.

For Apple users, Safari is a much better option to prevent cross-site tracking by default, a more user-friendly and extensive private browsing mode, and a browser for technology giants rather than advertising giants. Apples Private Relay is also a big step forward in privacy, breaking the identity chain between your device and the sites you visit. The toothy problem means that this will be the beta version of the iOS 15s launch.

iCloud + Private Relay

Apple

If you’re using a platform other than Apple, Brave, Mozilla, and DuckDuckGo all offer better, more private options. Also, despite recent legal issues, you can use Chrome in incognito mode, but you should be aware of its limitations. This is not a good alternative to a more private browser by design.

Chrome is a technically superior browser. But like all platforms, apps and services, you always have to follow your money. You can start making a clearer choice by asking yourself if this is the product I paid for, or if I am the product, or if someone else is paying to access me. And do you send a message that it is not a fair game to collect data freely only by making these choices with privacy in mind?

This can be perfectly illustrated by comparing Chrome’s privacy label with other major browsers on the Apple App Store. Chrome doesn’t quite match any other Chrome, both in the data it collects and in the fact that everything is linked to a user ID.

Privacy Label: Chrome and Rivals

Apple / @ UKZak

Regardless of FLoC, the fingerprint was real and I was watching it happen, Google told the IETF. Wed wants to stop tracking users across this very popular web. Excellent. Well, stop it. Follow the safari leads. Turns off tracking by default to reduce data collection linked to user IDs. And if you find an option that truly protects your privacy, you can add it again. Determined instead.

Is it dramatic to suggest throwing away Chrome instead? It depends on your point of view. The FLoC Origin Trial has enrolled millions of users in a secret trial without opt-in or opt-out. This indicates that Google has allowed the addition of a fingerprint reader. That means you will be easier to identify and profile. It’s not okay. Similarly, Google promised to throw away the tracking cookie, so Google changed its mind again, it’s not okay.

Yes, Google needs to find a way to present data to paid customer advertisers in order for the surveillance business model to survive. But you don’t.

