Google allegedly provided Netflix with a break for regular Play Store fees





Antitrust proceedings filed by several state prosecutors against Google and its Play Store reflect the Epic vs. Apple battle, and new documents show how and why Google’s app store is so similar. Is emphasized. Michael Acton, senior correspondent at MLex, points out a new complaint received from a lawyer appointed to represent consumers on Friday night. -Competitive behavior.

Perhaps most obvious is the mention that popular subscription services such as Spotify, Netflix and Tinder tried to find a way around Google Play Billing and cut it by 30%. As a result of Netflix and Spotify collecting credit card information directly, this was posted to Google as explaining that the Play Store app needs to use Google’s billing system and will give the change a year. Is not a secret. In this filing, lawyers accuse Google of offering Netflix a significantly reduced revenue share and trying to crush the desire to use an alternative payment system.

I haven’t looked at the details or timing of this potential pitch, but it directly reflects what I learned in the Epic vs. Apple trial. Apple’s email indicates that it offers a set of sweeteners to keep Netflix in the in-app purchase system.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement to The Verge that all developers are subject to the same policies as all other developers, including payment policies. We have long implemented programs to support developers with enhanced resources and investments. These programs are a sign of healthy competition between the operating system and the app store and benefit developers. It is arguable whether it is a sign of healthy competition. Google’s efforts are in line with Apple’s efforts, such as halving subscription fees a year later. However, it goes even further to offer developers a 15% savings with the first $ 1 million in revenue.

Google’s standard 30 percent commission remains a major goal, and the proceedings cite figures inside Google that suggest that the break-even point for revenue sharing is actually about 6 percent.The complaint cites that Google’s internal communications, which allow any charges to be set at 30 percent, have [n]o The rationale other than copying Apple.

And when it comes to competition, lawyers said that even major players like Samsung could only manage $ 100 million in 2019 revenue, but the Playstore earned about $ 4 billion from Samsung phones. It states that Google is estimating. At the same time, Reuters said the Play Store brought a total of $ 11.2 billion in 2019, with gross profit of $ 8.5 billion and operating profit of $ 7 billion, due to an unsealed filing in the state AG’s anti-trust lawsuit against Google. It reports that it has become clear.

According to Google’s response to the state AG in June, the Play Store is more open and has more choices than other apps, and on Android, whether to download the app from a rival app store or directly from the developer’s website. You can select. However, the filing also punctures that debate, pointing out that Google’s OEM deal with the phone maker is preventing other app stores from being as easily accessible as the Play Store. doing. Apps such as Gmail and Google Maps.

In a timely call, we quote a Google Play developer distribution agreement that prohibits developers from contacting us directly using information about customers (such as email addresses) obtained from the Play Store. You can read the relevant section below.

4.9 Users interfere with, disrupt, damage, or rogue devices, servers, networks, or other one-third of the properties or services on Google Play, including making products available through Google Play. You shall not be involved in any activity that you access in a way. A party that includes, but is not limited to, Google or an authorized provider. You may not sell or distribute products outside of Google Play using the user information obtained through Google Play.

Therefore, according to the proceedings, it is not possible for the developer to contact the customer directly to provide an alternative to the Google Play store. Allowing developers to use information from the App Store to contact customers by email with information about alternative payment options is one of the small concessions Apple made earlier this week in a class action settlement. It is one. However, companies like Spotify and Epic say that’s not enough.

Update 6:08 PM ET: Added information from Reuters regarding total revenue for the Play Store in 2019.

