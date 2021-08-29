Chronic Digital Innovation and Regulation, by Abbas Badmus





A recently published book, Digital Innovation for Nigeria’s Economic Prosperity at the PR Nigeria Center in Abuja, provides readers with insights into the latest developments in the country’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.

Written by Techdigest editor Inyene Ibanga, the book was released in honor of Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and Mallam, Director of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahhi, 2nd year each.

The 213-page book addresses more than 40 issues in the ICT sector and spans eight chapters: Strengthening Startups, Strengthening Innovative Solutions, and Managing Data for Productivity. , “Protecting Cyber ​​Security”, “Access”. “E-learning,” “promoting digital inclusion,” “changing the way things are done,” and “advancing the digital economy.”

The book not only highlights many positive developments in the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, but also talks about a number of innovative activities carried out by NITDA over the last two years.

Published by Image Merchants Promotion Limited, publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, the main subjects covered in this book are social media, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, cybersecurity, big data, and above all. ..

As a technology journalist, I can testify to the reality of the enormous development of the ICT sector, as recorded in this very important overview of the leap in Nigeria.

As outlined in the book, since Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi was appointed boss of NITDA on August 20, 2019, through various interventions, including capacity building programs, stakeholders in many sectors have been able to do this. I strongly feel the influence of the institution. Digital literacy campaigns, ICT skill acquisition events, smart agriculture initiatives, etc.

In addition, the agency has sought to increase the potential of Nigerian farmers through the National Adoption Village (NAVSA) initiative aimed at changing the face of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

NITDA has also developed a regulatory framework for domestic information technology development. Some of these include the Nigerian Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA), the Public-Private Partnership Regulatory Framework for ICT and E-Government Projects, the Government Digital Services Framework (GDSFrame), and the National Blockchain Recruitment Strategy Document, the Nigerian Digital Agricultural Strategy (NDAS). –2020-2030). It also has a Federal Public Institution (FPI) Business Process Management Guide, a Federal Public Institution (FPI) Management System Guidelines, a Government Digital Transformation Performance Assessment Toolkit (GDT-PAT), and an E-Government Master Plan. And digital transformation. For some selected states.

At least 565 farmers are trained and empowered with digital devices, along with additional funding for seeds, thereby creating direct and indirect jobs in the country.

The launch of the National Adopted School for Smart Education (NASSE) has so far helped promote student digital literacy and skills. While many secondary schools were beneficiaries of the pilot program, training of more than 2,000 craftsmen in digital literacy and telephone repair has also become possible in six geopolitical zones of the country.

Similarly, NITDA trained 200 women in ICT and entrepreneurship, each providing a laptop (pre-installed with e-learning and graphics software), an internet dongle, and a bag pack. In addition, coupled with entrepreneurial training, we have built the capacity of 300 Nigerians in software, mobile apps and web development. The agency has also launched the NITDA Research and Training Academy (NART), which runs approximately 67 courses, has 58,227 students, and engages in 55,539 training sessions.

People with disabilities are not left behind. The agency trained 30 people in Kano and 52 people in Enugu, and laptops were given to them as work tools.

In addition to NITDA’s IT development and capacity initiatives, hundreds of IT hubs, IT parks, and community ICT centers have been created, offered, or equipped across states across the country.

The center encourages innovation and personalization to address the continued reliance on foreign products and services that negatively impact the country's economy, while providing the necessary environment for young people in Nigeria.

From a cybersecurity perspective, government agencies conducted five incident analyzes affecting a country’s ICT infrastructure and handled 34 cases of government agency (MDA) website hacks. Resolved 15 hacking attempts related to EndSARS protests, 10 MDA website tampering, and repelled 15 dark web surveillance incidents.

To leverage the skills and abilities of Nigeria’s pool of talent, NITDA has established the National Artificial Intelligence Robot Center (NCAIR), which is determined to promote and support the research, development and adoption of new technologies in Nigeria.

NCAIR acts as a bridge between government, industry, and academia in providing a research environment for creativity, idea integration, collaboration, and development of ICT policies, processes, and strategies.

As a result of Mallam Kashifus’ commitment to the ICT sector, Nigeria received a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) during the National Signature Authority (CSCA) Root Certificate Authority (RCA) delivery ceremony and country verification. Built history. Certificate Authority (CVCA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Since the strategy has already been implemented, the agency has also been successful in programming, developing, and mapping digital processes to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the country since its outbreak worldwide. .. The COVID-19 Innovation Challenge in Nigeria was established to meet the challenges of our society. Developers, entrepreneurs and other creative minds come together to experiment and build software solutions, with an overwhelming number of domestic applicants.

At the level of staff compensation, Kasif Inuwa advocated a service condition protocol that included parental leave. It was approved by Minister Dr. Isa Pantami and by President Muhammad Buhari. This has increased staff productivity and has put NITDA in the category of some high-end public sector organizations such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Abbas Badmus is written from FHA Lugbe in Abuja. Email: [email protected]

