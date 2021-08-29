DataOps, Software 2.0, and other non-negligible technology trends





DataOps, MLOps, and other ops that need attention

Nothing is worse than a good idea that never sees the light of the sun.

Last week, Gartner released the Emerging Technologies Hype Cycle. This work does a great job of highlighting ideas that are spurring corporate innovation. The list includes AI-enhanced software engineering, configurable networks, and self-integrated applications.

Last week, McKinsey & Company unveiled the top 10 technology trends, pointing out ideas for the next level of process automation and virtualization, applied AI, and even Software 2.0. This trend refers to scaling AI-driven applications that are rich in data through machines. -Written program.

Many of these ideas are big and bold. Sounds the most exciting. However, it can be overwhelming for tech leaders. The CIO I’m talking about confesses that he often feels attacked by such ideas on a daily basis. If they haven’t read about them online, they’re hearing about them from their boss, colleagues, or consultants hired by their company to help them innovate.

Eric Hirschhorn, BNY Mellon’s Chief Data Officer (CDO), explained it so well in a session on the impact and impact of a successful CDO that many are in love with the Art of the Possible. Suffering from In other words, innovation cannot be incorporated and operated in a way that makes sense to the organization.

This statement should not be underestimated. Some of the most popular technical disciplines are full of unfulfilled promises. Take artificial intelligence (AI) as an example.

The inability to connect ideas to influence can exist for companies and their leaders. The average chief data officer has a lifespan of less than 1,000 days, and according to Accenture, a failure to scale AI could lead to 75% of an organization going out of business.

More Ops, Less Oops

Thankfully, research in the area of ​​XOps has become available in the last few years and organizations are beginning to be effectively organized. According to Gartner, less than 10% of companies invented an artificial intelligence (AI) orchestration platform in 2020. The company expects this number to rise to 50% by 2025.

XOps refers to at least four operational platform categories: DataOps, ML / ModelOps, SecOps, and DevOps.

DataOps is about data pipeline management, data architecture and configuration, data quality, integration and integration. ML / ModelOps are used to manage and support the analytical and ML development lifecycle through model engineering, training, experimentation and monitoring. SecOps covers security, authentication, authorization, governance, and accountability. And the most popular Ops, DevOps, is a set of practices that combine software development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops) to shorten the system development life cycle and provide high-quality continuous delivery.

Where do you buy these Ops? Nowhere. XOps is a combination of practices, technologies, and tools that your team adapts to realize your strategy.

Hope is not a strategy

If you can’t buy Ops, you can still measure them. All of these operations are designed to bring discipline to planning, systematize execution, and accelerate value creation.

There are at least three reliable metrics to make sure you are running Ops correctly.

Speed: (Lead Time or Speed): This is the time it takes a team to start, test, and implement. This is a great indicator of a team’s ability to move from concept to pilot to production. According to McKinsey, 80% of the company’s time spent on analytics projects is spent on repetitive tasks such as data preparation, and only 10% believe it manages this issue. Automation plays a big role here. So is the clarity of purpose. How often: (Frequency): How often can you bring new ideas outdoors? One thing is that you can move quickly to production, but if deployment consumes the resources and bandwidth of your entire team, how can you innovate your competitors? Post-production support and resources proved to be an important factor to consider in order to be able to ship ideas quickly and frequently without insurmountable sacrifices to teams, resources and infrastructure. I did. Have you ever considered conducting a preliminary survey before shipping? I wrote about how to do this outstandingly, but it’s not a specific section of this article. Outcomes: The DevOps team measures quality aspects through metrics such as MTTR (Mean Time to Recovery), ticket volume, and defect avoidance rates. While MTTR (the time it takes a team to recover from a failure) and the amount of tickets are self-explanatory, we have found that defect avoidance rates can be the best indicators of plan quality and reproducibility. Defect avoidance rate refers to the number of defects found by the end user of the system. In other words, they are your Ops Oops.

You can find numerous resources online for XOps metrics and practices. But a good place to start might be this Eckerson Group presentation (my favorite slides pasted below).

DataOps: How to get started

Eckerson Group

Dale Carnegie was famous for saying that a one-hour plan could save a ten-hour plan. But don’t be fooled by too many plans. The more recent book (and one of my favorites), Execution by Larry Bossidy and Ram Charan, is often quoted for this iconic truth: Execution eats a strategy for breakfast.

Nothing is worse than a good idea that never sees the light of the sun.

