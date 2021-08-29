The Minister appoints a 15-member Innovation Committee to support the planning of a five-year innovation strategy – Yukon News





A new territorial government, a new power of attorney, and now a new swirl of consultation and planning processes appears to be in full swing at Yukon. On August 20, there was an announcement of the new Innovation Committee. This followed the establishment of the Yukon Climate Leadership Council (August 9) and the news release of the Yukon Hospital Strategic Development Process (August 10).

Like the Climate Leadership Council, the Innovation Commission is responsible for developing strategic planning documents. Unlike the Climate Council, these members do not need to apply and are not rewarded for their contributions. Also, unlike hospital strategies, consultants do not create strategies, but the Department of Economic Development does the work.

In a press release on August 24, “The New Innovation Commission has technical and expertise in developing a five-year innovation strategy to expand opportunities for local entrepreneurs, diversify the economy and create jobs. It was established to provide a positive opinion. “

Kandy Poon, director of technology and innovation in economic development, said the selection of members was drawn from a public engagement process.

“We had a list of stakeholders, and it was through networking and nominations that we had a long list of names to choose from,” Poon continued, “the department recommends. And then we consult with the Minister (of Economic Development) for the final choice. “

Regarding possible conflicts of interest arising from the members’ businesses and activities, Mr. Poon said, “As part of the terms of the commission, we need to declare whether there are any significant conflicts of interest.” The duration of the committee is expected to be three months.

The agency announced the names of 15 members of the Innovation Commission along with their business affiliations, but said it would not disclose additional background information at this time.

Innovation is not really the economic sector. It is an activity that spans many sectors.

In this release, Minister of Economic Development Ranj Pillai would like to thank “members of the Commission for providing in-depth knowledge and experience from a variety of innovations, including the non-profit sector, Silicon Valley, the investment community and the energy sector.” ..

“The report we heard about Yukon Innovation” was attached to the release. This document and the Appendix document represent the extensive consultations that took place over the period of COVID-19.

