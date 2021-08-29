Negotiations from strength: Washington, Beijing, climate change





The Biden administration is increasing pressure to ease tensions with China for climate cooperation. In a letter released on July 8, climate change groups called on the United States to work with China on environmental, human rights, social and governance standards to avoid the new Cold War.

It will not succeed in seducing China to act to support the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions. China’s importance as the world’s largest pollutant emitter and China’s policymakers’ own view of climate change negotiations will invalidate any cooperation strategy. As our main strategic rival, China will probably only respond to climate pressures.

China is the largest greenhouse emitter in the world. In 2019, China polluted more CO2 than the US, EU and Japan combined. China’s emissions were more than three times that of India, and four times the total emissions of Africa and South America. These levels of pollution make up about 27 percent of the world’s greenhouse gases.

Fossil fuels remain the backbone of the Chinese economy. China’s emissions are primarily due to the use of coal, which accounts for about 60% of energy consumption. Meanwhile, China is competing for the construction of a new coal-fired power plant. In 2020, China added more than three times as many new coal-fired power plants as any other in the world.

This reality clashes with Chinese advertisers trying to promote solar and wind technology. Today, these energy sources make up only about 5 percent of China’s total energy consumption. However, the Chinese government continues to provide large-scale government support and subsidies for solar and wind power.

In contrast, US greenhouse gas emissions have been declining since 2007. The US energy portfolio is the most diversified to date, with ample oil, natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. The United States has halved coal consumption over the last decade due to a surge in natural gas supply. There is also an emerging green energy market based on American innovation.

These differences mean that China emits almost twice as much greenhouse gas as the United States each year, more than the G7 combined. China is the true source of climate problems this century, and Washington must be clear about it. The United States needs to ignore China’s empty promise of carbon neutrality and think differently about how to incentivize China to do what is right for the world.

Climate cooperation with Beijing does not reduce China’s emissions. Chinese policymakers are tired of the relationship between climate change and Sino-US relations. According to our recent research, Chinese strategists see climate change as part of the broader zero-sum struggle between the United States and China for global domination. They want to take advantage of every opportunity to establish an advantage over the United States, including climate negotiations. If a Washington climate negotiator gave the Chinese government an inch, it would take a mile.

The United States should acknowledge the fact that energy represents an important aspect of US-China competition. The Chinese government will only take the important steps necessary to ultimately reduce carbon emissions when it learns that the expansion of coal-fired power plants will be very internationally costly. This is only possible if the United States can change the calculus.

Such an approach can take many forms. For example, the United States may impose taxes on trade with Chinese companies involved in coal, preventing them from raising funds in the US financial markets. The United States may also help developing countries move to green energy in response to China’s coal-powered Belt and Road Initiative. These ideas are just the beginning of what the United States can do to gain an edge over China in energy innovation, production and resilience.

Washington needs to rethink how it understands the challenges of climate change. The United States has already made great strides in reducing pollution and energy consumption while diversifying its energy portfolio. Meanwhile, China has become the world’s worst carbon dioxide emitter. The Chinese Communist Party does not want sincere cooperation on climate. The United States should recognize its strengths and accept its role in leading the coalition and pressured China to reduce pollution.

Christopher Bassler is a Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Evaluation (CSBA). CSBA is a nonpartisan policy research institute established to promote innovative thinking and debate on national security strategies and investment options.

Ben Noon is a CSBA research assistant.

They are co-authors of a new report, Mind the Power Gap: The American Energy Arsenal and Chinese Insecurity, published by CSBA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/569754-negotiating-from-strength-washington-beijing-and-climate-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos