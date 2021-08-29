Technical tool!Franchisees turn to digital postcovid





A year after technology is saved daily in many franchises, or at least a year later, knowledgeable operators are moving their attention beyond temporary steps to optimize innovation and shape future success. .. In addition to off-site, the field of digital marketing has exploded by franchising tools, technologies, and strategies to serve today’s customers in every way expected during and after a pandemic. ..

Pandemics are rapidly deploying technology adoption in ultra-fast franchises. Recovery dust is still unresolved, but all retail, restaurant, and service sector multi-unit franchisees leverage everything from cloud computing and artificial intelligence to various types of automation for efficiency. It incorporates the power of technology to enhance and increase profits.

Faizan Khan, DogHaus’ multi-unit franchise store, believes that everywhere you look, gourmet hot dog shops have the potential to be technology driven. “We’re trying to showcase a solution that allows the team to easily track restaurant trends,” says Kahn, who opened the brand’s first East Coast location in 2018.

Kahn, a process and management specialist with over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, has found the perfect franchise for Dog Haus, an early adopter of virtual kitchens.

Forced to move to delivery only for most of 2020, Kahn implemented technologies such as Otter to consolidate multiple delivery services into a single hub. He also used the restaurant management system MarginEdge to keep the business alive. As he prepares to open a third location in Silver Spring, Maryland later this year, Kahn is busy taking advantage of the benefits of these tools. For example, MarginEdge uses point-of-sale integration and invoice data to display cost of goods sold, distributor pricing, and sales performance against long-term goals in real time.

Kahn’s current stable technical tools are impressive. Among them, 1Huddle gamification for training employees. YouTube for cooking training; SlickText for SMS marketing. And with Zenreach’s attribution capabilities, you build a CRM base and target your customers via email. In addition, LevelUp and Linktree are the go-to for mobile and online orders. Khan also relies on insights from Chatmeter to monitor social media sentiment and develops technology-related strategies such as using influencers on Instagram and TikTok. (Did you get them all?)

The Dog Haus franchisee has been blessed by the franchisor to explore operational technologies and test new technologies, gathering many new ideas in a group chat with fellow Dog Haus franchisees who provide solutions and support. Khan says.

Happy jaws pizza

For businesses like Steve Mapes, a multi-unit franchisee and second-generation owner of Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream, a modernization project that preserves the brand’s legacy is essential.

Like most franchisors, Iowa-based Happy Joe turned to digital marketing and online ordering to survive the past year. Mapes, who started as a cook at his father’s Rock Island restaurant in Illinois (which he currently owns) at Happy Jaws in 1996, recently installed a major upgrade to his already successful online ordering system. Did.

“Our new system integrates seamlessly with our existing system, giving us better control over both online and in-store orders,” Mapes explains. “You can manage your inventory with the click of a button. Also, if an item is sold out, the online menu will automatically update to let guests know that you can’t place an order.”

SpeedDine, SpeedLine’s online ordering platform, is part of Happy Joe’s new technology strategy for all stores. Speedline POS has also improved the way Mapes tracks the success of work, busy hours, and limited-time offers. And he’s eagerly awaiting Happy Joe’s new app (in development) to further enhance its operations and reward the frequent purchase behavior of Midwest brand loyal followers. It is important for Mapes to carry out due diligence to ensure that his current system coexists with the technology-driven strategies that come down from Pike, and he does the same for other franchisees. I advise you to do it.

“Make sure the programs work together to understand how they work in real-world scenarios, not just that they work alone,” he says. “Also, don’t be afraid to change or have to pay for the change. The efficiency gains of having an integrated technology stack will eventually pay off on its own.”

With the enhancement of digital advertising and social media, Mapes has been able to find new ways to drive online ordering and interact with branded loyal restaurant guests. He uses this digital shift to share Happy Joe’s historic photos, a bright message, and provide updates on pandemic-related changes and the recent ongoing dining room refurbishment.

“With over 30 years of franchising, we’ve learned that active market and community participation, both digitally and face-to-face, has contributed significantly to the success of your location,” says Mapes.

Mr. Brews Tap House

When Brews Taphouse used off-site and online orders to survive the past year, the all-purpose system didn’t cut it for its gourmet burger and brand known for its locally produced craft beer. Each location has a different selection of over 50 beers and a site-specific event calendar.

A full-service Wisconsin-based chain is an individual landing site that incorporates personality, independent of system-wide settings and campaigns, rather than overhauling domestic sites to increase traffic through a single online ordering portal. We have adopted a platform that allows guests to order seamlessly from. Says Greg Day, owner of Brews Taphouse, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

“Our website is built around the core of the franchise model,” freedom within the framework. ” You are free to embrace the framework and personality of the place you need to fulfill your brand’s promises, “he explains.

Recent internal and external additions to the brand include the adoption of Sysco’s food ordering app for inventory management, an online shift scheduling system to track staffing and reduce labor costs, and to purchase marketing materials. Includes direct ordering system. The training module has also been refurbished to show a short video that provides what is called a “microtraining burst” of information to improve retention and execution.

“I think the most important thing is that these upgrades have built up greater trust within our brand,” says Day.

Pen station

Penn Station’s digital marketing has come a long way since franchisee Bob Shingleton launched the brand’s online marketing. Following the success of his in-store email marketing campaign, it was shared throughout the system.

Consumers can interact with brands across platforms more than ever before. That is, the franchisee must be ready to engage, says his son Matt Singleton, a member of the ownership group that operates 20 Pen Station East Coast Subs in Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee. — With the marketing company’s mobile exposure.

With over 15 years of experience in pen station email marketing and customer service, Mobile Exposure was originally founded to sell directly to singleton restaurants. Today, the company still leads the PennStation brand of digital and social strategy and advertising, in addition to its own investment.

“We believe this is an opportunity to identify problems and opportunities and have a one-on-one conversation with our customers,” says Matt Shingleton. “The CRM technology we use allows us to aggregate data into a workflow that allows us to manage data across platforms. This allows us to connect directly with consumers on the platform of our choice, to Pennsylvania Station and our business. You can also share opportunities and trends directly. “

He calls the Pen Station a “practical” franchisor, helping franchisee partners navigate Covid-19 by providing data through a unique point-of-sale system and focused profit-centric tools. I’ve been doing it. “As a company, they believe that you can be overloaded with information if you’re not careful. If you’re hit by data that you don’t understand, you tend to ignore all the data, short-term and long-term. It can be costly. “

Press your franchisor

Using Technology to Rethink and Improve the Way Business Operates Franchisees are calling on franchisors to work on large-scale resources to ensure both ROI and the sustainable success of the entire system. Adopting new technologies requires planning and training. This can be difficult to make time in the hustle and bustle of everyday work. But the opportunities offered by change far outweigh the challenges, says Mapes.

“Don’t be afraid to push the franchisor from time to time,” he says. “They can be great assets, but sometimes they even suffer from change. Don’t wait for them to come to you all the time. If you want to make a difference, do your own research. Don’t be afraid to look for new and exciting things that can help make a difference for you. Then, work with the franchisor as much as possible to help these new ones throughout the franchise system. We will do better. A stronger franchise will make you stronger personally. “

The Dog Haus system implements a hyper-local marketing strategy designed to maintain brand quality by centrally creating images and videos that franchise owners can use to connect with their customers at the local level.

“It was a partnership between franchisors and franchisees,” says Kahn. “By allowing franchisees to explore and adopt technology, we achieve agility while maintaining the consistency of the core technology stack that all franchisees require.”

Change the future

As Covid-19 accelerates the use of technology in franchises, the ability to integrate and access innovative digital applications such as AI, robotics, automation, and advanced analytics will change that face. ..

Faizan Khan is looking at a myriad of applications, such as surge pricing that relies on machine learning models to optimize the right price at the right time for the location of Dog Haus. He also appreciates vision technology applications such as AI smart cameras that improve services and analyze foot traffic for marketing and scalability, and solutions that automate delivery marketing.

“In the future, we want to track the quality of food production,” says Kahn. “Is a particular dish cooked correctly each time? If quality deteriorates, can I associate it with a particular staff member for training opportunities?”

In the future, Brew’s Greg Day will further integrate the CAKE POS system with all third-party delivery and takeaway vendors to maximize customer ordering and loyalty experiences, and online and meal buying behavior. He says he rewards both.

“Another franchise operator is also working on the brand’s first ghost bar to reach growers through third parties in the area,” he says. “It’s exciting to see our brand built on the advanced technology infrastructure currently in place to support these types of new and advanced restaurant models.”

Having worked in the restaurant industry since the age of 15, Day encourages franchisees to choose technology wisely and leverage vendor partners in their solutions.

Matt Singleton says it’s important not to get caught up in the latest trends, as it’s flooded with new and useful technologies and data collection methods. To maximize the return on investing in technology, his advice is to determine what is most important to your business and make sure your system targets those metrics.

“We need to focus and manage certain key indicators in every business,” he says. “We pay close attention to them and don’t allow the tail of technology to rock the dog, so to speak.”

