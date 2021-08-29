The role of technology solutions in the startup funding ecosystem





Over the last decade, the startup funding ecosystem has matured and made great strides. Credits need to be sent to both the government and the funds involved in this process. That said, it’s also statistically true that less than 3 percent of startups will raise money from professional investors. There are many reasons for this, from unfunded ideas to entrepreneurs reaching out to many investors for a long time, and investors not being able to quickly evaluate new and innovative ideas.

Start-ups know why they need to fund product development, sales, marketing, or expansion, that is, why they need to assess their need for funding. However, the first challenge for startup entrepreneurs is how to target which investors. That is, how to find the right funder. How a startup invests in a particular domain, a fund that matches the ticket size that the startup is trying to raise, a fund that invests in a startup at a particular stage, a fund that has or has not made a competitive investment, etc. Do you know? From an entrepreneur’s point of view, this is still a daunting task. But technology has reduced pain in the last few years.

Startups can register themselves in a reputable online database that makes them visible to investors looking for an investment. The networking platform has become a very effective knowledge sharing tool for startups looking for funding. Some angel networks are developing startup-focused financing platforms that can connect entrepreneurs to VCs, angels and institutional investors. However, there is a slight dilemma when it comes to the confidentiality of ideas and business models when sharing on such networks. But over time, technology should be able to address this concern as well. Technology-enabled crowdfunding platforms are also gaining momentum in India.

Funds and investors are flooded with potential transactions due to the startup boom we are witnessing in India. Consider an average of 80-100 opportunities for each transaction that a VC fund invests in. It can also take months to complete a normal transaction. To effectively manage these quantities, funds are rapidly moving from Excel-based data management to CRM and Deal Pipeline solutions. Venture capital investment decisions may not follow common textbooks or well-established corporate formulas, but technical solutions allow you to automate the procurement of transactions (from multiple channels and networks). The management process can be greatly automated.

Many startups do not go through the first round of the fund’s funding valuation process. In India, it is especially difficult to fund new and innovative ideas, as no one has done it in the past. Therefore, it is difficult to apply models and metrics to them. Technology solutions are increasingly supporting the fund in the transaction valuation process, which not only makes life easier for investment managers, but also gives the average startup a fair opportunity to be valued by the fund.

A superior PE / VC-focused CRM solution allows fund teams to work together, stay in sync, and centrally track all communications, notes, and tasks related to transactions. Integrated analysis allows you to compare transactions between different parameters. There are powerful technical tools used by the fund to quantify trends, obtain regional statistics, get relevant news, etc., providing important information for assessing trading and financing opportunities. .. Deal Pipeline Solution Providers are integrating with such tools to make technology a true enabler of the deal valuation and financing process.

In India, many talents and startup ideas come from Tier II cities. The proliferation of the Internet (fast), lightweight video conferencing, and other technology solutions have made Tier II cities a fertile land for innovation, employment, and financing.

(Ankur Agarwal is a co-founder and CTO of PE Front Office, a comprehensive software system for private equity and venture capital professionals.)

