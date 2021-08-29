Bill Gates provides direction, not solution – TechCrunch





Bill Gates has solved many problems in his (professional) life, and in recent decades he has devoted himself to the plight of the poor world, especially their health. Through his basic activities and charitable donations, he roamed the world to solve problems from malaria and neglected tropical diseases to maternal health, always looking for innovative and generally inexpensive solutions. ..

His engineering brains and ideas that influence climate change in his book “How to Avoid Climate Disasters: Solutions We Have and Breakthroughs We Need” (yes, we really Italicized on the cover page you need). Gates briefly describes his evolution from a software mogul to a global health wizard to an interested climate change citizen. For example, looking at issues such as neglected tropical diseases, climate change has a significant impact on the spread of mosquitoes and other infectious agents. When analyzing food security in developing countries, no one can avoid climate change.

In this early story, Gates probably has nothing to do with climate change skeptics (it’s hard to connect with them on a good day anyway) and instead builds a bridge to a skeptical but ready to rethink crowd. I’m trying. He admitted that he didn’t think much about the issue until he saw the impact first hand, opening the door to at least some readers who might be ready to embark on a similar intellectual journey.

From there, Gates discusses the key components of greenhouse gas emissions and how to reach net zero by removing emissions equivalent to 51 billion tonnes of CO2 per year, which is energy in the order of the chapters. Provides a very cool (easy to replace dry) analysis. Production (27%), manufacturing (31%), agriculture (19%), transportation (16%), and air conditioning (7%).

Gates is an engineer, and it shows it, and it’s great. Throughout the book, he puts a great deal of emphasis on understanding scale, constantly unraveling the numbers and units heard in the press, trying to actually understand whether a particular innovation makes any difference. .. Gates gives an example of an aviation program that saves 17 million tonnes of CO2, but that figure is actually only 0.03% of global emissions and is unlikely to grow any further. I point out. With this framing, he borrows an effective altruist approach, or the idea that the dollar of charity should flow into projects that can provide the greatest verifiable improvement in quality of life at the lowest cost.

Not surprisingly, Gates is a capitalist and his framework for determining each potential solution is to calculate the green premium for their use. For example, a carbon-free cement manufacturing process can cost twice as much as a regular carbon emission process. Compare these additional costs with the actual savings these alternatives bring to greenhouse gas emissions. It’s done. There is an instant guide on the most efficient means of resolving climate change.

The answer he came up with tends to be quite portable in the end. It electrifies everything, decarbonizes electricity, and recovers what remains with carbon, making it more efficient. If it sounds difficult, it is, and Gates challenges the challenge with a properly named chapter titled “This Will Be Difficult”, beginning with the line that the title of this chapter should not let you down. I will point out. I don’t know if I need to buy a book to understand it.

Gates will be an end-to-end conservative person throughout the book. It’s not just his general approach to protecting the status quo. It’s clearly an essentially substitutable tweak to our lifestyle, lurking in a solution that shouldn’t be surprising given the messenger. There is also the surprising conservatism of his view on the power of technology to solve these problems. For those who have literally invested billions of dollars in clean energy and other green technologies, Gates offers surprisingly little magic. Probably realistic, but given the source, it can feel pessimistic.

Climate Change Book Summer 2021

Read along with some of the other books in this group of climate change reviews, and you can’t help but feel a kind of calculated nybet on Gates’ side, we keep playing cards a little longer. If you get a royal flush at the last minute. There are early signs of a solution, but in most cases they are ready to scale. Some technologies are already available, but to actually impact emissions, it costs a lot of money to remodel cars, homes, businesses, and so on. Then there is everyone except the West, who deserves access to modern equipment. All of that is pretty easy, but it’s still out of reach.

The strength and weakness of the book is that it is apolitic, factual and ready to be read by anyone but the most enthusiastic climate change skeptics. But it also acts as a kind of gateway drug. Understanding the scale of the problem, the scope of the solution, and the challenges of implementing Green Premium and policies makes us feel that there is no way to go. Anyway, what’s the point, as we’ll be doing this in the next few years?

Gates concludes the book by saying that the next decade should be spent focusing on the technologies, policies and market structures that will guide us on the path to eliminating greenhouse gases by 2050. He’s not a mistake, but it’s also an evergreen comment. A world that never becomes evergreen for a long time.

How to Avoid Climate Disasters: Solutions We Have and Breakthroughs We Need Bill Gates Alfred A. Knopf, 2021, 257

