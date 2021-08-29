Russian state is trying to strengthen technical cooperation with Iran





Terran-Russia’s Governor of Novosibirsk, Andrei Travnikov, called for stronger bilateral cooperation in the field of technology in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

The Iranian envoy began a three-day visit to the Russian state on Saturday and attended the 8th International Forum on Technology Development (Technoprom-2021), IRNA reported.

As bystanders of the conference, both sides formed a joint working group to prepare plans for future scientific, technical and commercial cooperation.

They also agreed to promote relations between the private and government sectors of both countries.

According to the Novosibirsk Industry Council, trade between the Russian state and Iran increased by 45% in 2020 to reach about $ 50 million.

In July, Iran opened a home of innovation and technology in Russia and found a new market for domestic knowledge-based products in the region.

Exporting technology products from Iran’s knowledge-based companies is one of Iran’s important and important programs, in which three homes of innovation and technology have already been launched in Kenya, China and Syria.

The center is formed primarily with the investment and support of the private sector and provides the infrastructure needed for export through the Innovation House.

Mehdi Ghalehnoei, Vice Chairman of Science and Technology, said last [Iranian calendar] This year (March 2020-March 2021), knowledge-based businesses are expected to generate approximately $ 800 million in revenue from exports, reaching up to $ 2 billion this year.

He added that Africa, neighboring countries, Southeast Asia and Eurasia are our export priorities and hope to create Iran’s innovations and technologies in all of these areas.

Iran’s innovation has grown rapidly in five years

According to the UNESCO 2021 report, knowledge-based companies and creative start-ups have grown over the last five years, with Iran rising to 45th place in the Global Innovation Index.

From 2015 to 2019, Iran’s Global Innovation Index has risen from 106 to 61 due to continuous improvement, showing 45 levels of growth.

The development of accelerators and innovation centers over the last five years has led to a rapid increase in start-ups and knowledge-based companies.

Exports of knowledge-based goods increased five-fold between 2014 and 2017, but fell in 2018 after the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (2015) and sanctions were re-imposed. I did. ..

The report states that Iran’s innovation has grown rapidly over the past five years, with 49 accelerators and 113 innovation centers serving start-ups with private sector participation by the end of last year.

Knowledge base company

Despite the sanctions that put pressure on the country, it provided a unique opportunity for national business development and knowledge-based corporate activities.

Today, more than 7,000 knowledge-based companies are active in the country, saving large amounts of foreign currency while manufacturing a wide variety of products to meet the needs of the domestic market.

Aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, oil and gas are one of the areas where tech researchers are engaged, leading to import cuts.

MG

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/464410/Russian-oblast-seeks-to-bolster-technological-cooperation-with

