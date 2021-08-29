New technology tools to fill the catastrophic productivity gap in construction





New technologies could help bring the construction sector, which is persistently less productive than other sectors, into the 21st century.

Importance: Low construction productivity has increased costs and contributed to the serious housing crisis in the United States.

Get the right market news for your time at Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

According to figures: Labor productivity growth Global production per unit of labor input in the construction sector has averaged 1% per year over the last 20 years, compared to 2.8% for the global economy as a whole, McKinsey. According to a 2017 report by the Global Institute, the manufacturing industry.

What they say: A visit to San Francisco, the center of the US high-tech industry and home to some of the country’s most expensive homes, considers the importance of improving productivity, construction. Maria Rioumine, CEO of the procurement platform Agora, said.

“How could the cost of building a built environment contribute to the astronomical increase in the cost of living in a very productive and innovative place?” She Says.

How it works: Agora, which concludes with a $ 33 million Series B funding round this month, brings digital automation to many manual tasks of organizing construction and procurement for both back office employees and foremen in the field. I am trying to increase productivity by doing so.

“There is very little investment in technology in construction, especially when it comes to supply chain management,” said Rioumine, who now spends 1.5% of its revenue on technology compared to the economy. Says. -The overall median is 3.3%.

Among other features, Agora users get an Amazon-like app that provides a catalog for ordering and managing 4,000 different inventory management units that are spoken in the industry for specific items.

“They can browse the catalog, look up the specifications, and make sure that the exact material they need is what they ordered,” says Rioumine.

Another start-up in the construction technology sector is Doxel, which uses computer vision to assess the progress of a project it calls “Waze for building” in real time.

The story continues

Workers equipped with 360-degree cameras record a video of the construction site and send it back to Doxel’s cloud platform. There, computer vision algorithms determine the on-orbit or off-orbit of the project.

“Our platform brings predictability and control to construction, allowing workers to identify and anticipate problems before they snowball into great concern,” said Doxel’s CEO. Saurabh Ladha says.

Between Borders: Other productivity innovations in the construction sector include the use of 3D-printed homes, advanced 5D modeling tools, and drones for surveillance.

Yes, but: This sector is still hampered by political and economic factors that cannot be resolved by AI or drones.

US zoning and other regulatory restrictions make construction projects more costly and more difficult to build more affordable and denser apartments. The passage of SB9 at the California State Legislature this week has created hope that single-family zoning will be eliminated and political change may occur.

However, according to this week’s Pew survey, consumer preferences are also influencing, with more Americans wanting to live in larger, more distant homes, further increasing costs and housing. Construction efficiency can be reduced.

Also, like all sectors, including Atom, not Bite, construction is not as productive as pure technology. Sectors fluctuate too much from project to project.

Conclusion: McKinsey says that if construction productivity can at least catch up with the economy as a whole, the value of the sector will increase by an estimated $ 1.6 trillion, about half of the world’s annual infrastructure needs, enough to build the whole. I found that it was a terribly necessary housing.

More Axios Information: Sign up to get the latest market trends at Axios Markets.Subscribe for free

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/tech-tools-close-constructions-crippling-120039034.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos