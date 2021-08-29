Don’t bother with the messy iPhone home screen for another minute.Here’s an easy way to control this:





Organize your iPhone home screen with just a few taps.

Patrick Holland / CNET

It happened to all of us-you look down at your iPhone and notice that your home screen is a jumble of apps. Or maybe you’re trying to set up a new iPhone quickly and need an easy way to organize your screen. Unfortunately, the process of navigating individual apps is tedious. However, relocating the home screen doesn’t have to take forever, especially if you’re tinkering with the new custom app icons in iOS 14.

In fact, with the release of iOS 11 a few years ago, Apple added the ability to select and move multiple app icons. The problem is that Apple didn’t actually advertise the feature, and there’s no clear indicator that it’s even possible to move multiple apps at once.

I am here today and tell you that it is possible. Oh, as a bonus, this trick also works on the iPad.

Read more: iOS 15: Release date, new features, and all the rumors we’ve seen

GIF by Taylor Martin / CNET Quickly sort home screens on iPhone and iPad

Press and hold the app icon to enable jiggle mode (this is a formal term, I promise). Start dragging one of the app icons to an empty location on the screen. Hold down the app icon with your finger and start tapping the remaining apps you want to relocate.

Tap the icon to create a stack of apps that your iPhone or iPad will move around.

Once you have selected all the apps you want to move, drag the stack to a new screen, folder, or where you want to place them and release. Messed up? The animated image on the right shows the steps you need to take.

If you really want to be special, you need to know that the apps are arranged in the reverse order of your choice. That is, the first app you select and start moving will be the last app in the grid of moved apps, and the last app you add to the stack will be the first app in the grid.

It’s cool?

If you’re looking for other ways to keep your iPhone fresh, take a look at these tips. Be sure to change these settings after that. And finally, learn more about all the features since iOS 14.

