Sony’s new PS5 model has a smaller heatsink, which makes it lighter.





New PS5 models began to appear in Australia, Japan, and parts of the United States earlier this month, resulting in a new stand design and a mysterious weight reduction. The mystery has been solved thanks to a disassembled video from YouTuber’s Austin Evans. Sony has changed the heatsink to help cool the PS5.

According to Evans, the new heatsink is significantly smaller than the original heatsink, compensating for an overall weight savings of 300 grams (0.6 lbs). It’s not clear why Sony replaced the heatsink early in the PS5’s life cycle, but Evans states that his particular unit became hot as a result of the rear exhaust temperature rising about 3-5 degrees. increase. However, it can be due to manufacturing differences.

Old PS5 heatsink (left) and new PS5 heatsink (right). Image: Austin Evans (YouTube)

Sony uses this heatsink to cool the PS5, and the console has a heat pipe with a shape and airflow designed to produce the same level of performance as the vapor chambers. Heat sinks, hard copper plates, and aluminum dissipative fins all occupy a significant amount of space within the PS5 and have a significant impact on overall size. It’s interesting to see Sony reduce the size of this part, and hopefully this will be the first sign of a company working towards a smaller PS5 model. The PS5 is the largest game console in modern history.

Evans concludes that the changes make the PS5 worse because of the extra heat he recorded. If we see it being duplicated elsewhere, it could make the launch PS5 even more desirable. I don’t think there’s any argument that this is a worse console, at least when it comes to thermals and cooling, Evans says. As far as I’m concerned, Id is rather releasing the PS5.

Amendments were made in the same way that Sony revealed that it would no longer sell the $ 499 version of the PS5 at a loss, and after last year’s report, Sony decided to keep the PS5 cost down thanks to an expensive cooling solution. It was suggested that he was fighting. Since Evans has only released the Digital Edition version of the PS5, it’s unclear if Sony has also changed the cooling unit for models with disk drives.

