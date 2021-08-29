Will the iPhone 13 have a stylish new look? Apple’s upcoming iPhone may come in some fashionable colors





Apple may be adding a new Sunset Gold color to its iPhone 13 lineup, as shown above in this rendering by Twitter user @RendersbyIan.

@RendersbyIan

Apple’s new iPhone has the potential to transform. I don’t know until it’s likely to debut in September, but the iPhone 13 is a collection of nifty new color options such as small notches, thick camera bumps, bubble gum pink, matte black, and bronze sunset gold. It is rumored to have an upgraded design with.

We also expect Apple to introduce four new iPhones (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max). The new phone will follow the release of the purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini earliers earlier this year.

Read more: The rumored September Apple event could all be virtual (again)

Due to rumors and leaks announced so far, no major redesign of the iPhone 13 is expected. It looks pretty similar to the iPhone 12 in terms of model, camera size, and price. (See more details on how iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are expected to stack.) However, there are some notable changes and upgrades that could make iPhone 13 much easier to use. .. This is what we know now.

Read more: iPhone 13 with iOS 15, new battery and camera might be great

iPhone 13 size

The rumored iPhone 13 sizes are:

iPhone 13 Mini: 5.4 inch Phone 13: 6.1 inch Phone 13 Pro: 6.1 inch Phone 13 Pro Max: 6.7 inch

These sizes are the same as the iPhone 12, but can be slightly thicker (more on this below).

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple’s 2021 iPhone event may have a date

4:13

Small notch

Since iPhone X in 2017, Apple has included a notched display on all iPhones as a location for selfie cameras. March analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the iPhone 13’s notch would be smaller than its predecessor.

Same Lightning port (for most iPhone 13 models)

Headphone jacks are a thing of the past for the iPhone, but with the rise of MagSafe accessories last year, some predicted that the next iPhone would be portless. However, Kuo predicts that all iPhone 13 models will include a Lightning port, with the exception of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 could also be completely buttonless, but this change is likely to occur in subsequent releases.

120Hz display

In March, Kuo predicted that two iPhone 13 Pro models would use LTPO technology for their displays to achieve a refresh rate of 120Hz. I’ve heard this in previous rumors. The number of hertz that can be displayed on a mobile phone screen refers to the number of frames per second, which determines how fast and smooth the screen feels when scrolling through apps and web pages. It also affects the smoothness of supported games.

Because some high-end phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 8 Pro, have this feature, many expected an iPhone 12 to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. On Twitter, tech analyst and leaker Jon Prosser argued that the decision not to implement 120Hz on the iPhone 12 pro was made due to battery life issues, as 5G consumes a lot of battery on its own. But that shouldn’t be too much of a problem with the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 12 had a 60Hz display.

Scar larger battery than Gutirrez / CNET

According to Kuo, all four iPhone 13 models will have larger batteries than the iPhone 12 model. It supports 120Hz displays.

Thicker width and camera bumps

According to a May MacRumors report, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models can be thicker than the previous model of the iPhone 12. Both new models are expected to be 7.57mm thick, from the 7.4mm of the iPhone 12 model. But that’s a difference most people probably don’t notice.

MacRumors reports that camera bump changes can be more noticeable. The camera bumps on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are about 1.5mm to 1.7mm, while the bumps on the iPhone 13 are 2.51mm and the bumps on the 13 Pro are 3.56mm. Increasing the size will prevent the lens from sticking out like an old cell phone.

A photo of Sonny Dickson leaked on Twitter in late June shows suspicion of the design of the four models, and the camera bumps on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini show that the two lenses are placed diagonally.

This dummy iPhone 13 lineup shows a camera module redesigned for the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini.

SonnyDickson / Twitter iPhone 13 colors

We haven’t seen many reliable leaks related to the potential colors of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 is available in six colors: deep blue, mint green, project red, white, black, and more recently purple. Apple usually replaces one color with another in newer models, but we still don’t know what that will happen.

According to Ranzuk, a leaker at Naver, South Korea’s blogging platform, Apple may add a new color to its iPhone 13 lineup called “Sunset Gold.” The color has a “bronze feel” and is said to be a little lighter than Apple’s rose gold. A new color rendering for the iPhone 13 was posted on Twitter by @ RendersbyIan. There was talk about the pink iPhone 13 earlier this year, and while the color is certainly possible, this “rumor” was like wishful thinking. As all Apple Proon YouTube reported, rumors about the new matte black color also spread online this spring. This is in favor of leaker Max Weinbach.

For more information, check out the iPhone 12 review and the best way to sell or trade in your old iPhone.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/will-the-iphone-13-get-a-stylish-new-look-apples-upcoming-iphone-could-coming-in-a-few-snazzy-colors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos