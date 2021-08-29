My husband doesn’t want to retire, so what can he do to keep working? – San Bernardino San





Q. My 72-year-old husband worked for a company that provides linen to the hospitality industry. Unfortunately, the business was closed due to a pandemic. He retired with little choice. He loves work and wants to get a job again, but he needs to learn more about technology to be competitive. Do you have any suggested resources? Also, is there any evidence that working longer is good for you? Thank you very much. LS

We apologize for your husband losing his job due to a pandemic. At the same time, I admire his willingness and resilience to continue his work.

This is a simple snapshot of some of the benefits of working in posterity, supported by research.

Keep Mental Sharp: In a study titled “Mental Retirement,” authors Susan Loweder and Robert J. Willis questioned whether retirement could lead to cognitive decline. They used a nationally comparable survey of older people in 11 countries in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. They found that retirement causes a decline in a person’s cognitive abilities compared to staying in the workforce.

Obviously, not everyone who retires is at great risk of such decline. Topics were also investigated by gender. Researcher Jeremy Ham of North Dakota State University found that retired women, who tend to move away from difficult jobs and goals, are at risk of a sharper decline in cognitive function than their unemployed peers. This was not the case for men, according to this study.

Stay healthy. Researchers are about three times more likely to report that people who worked over the age of 65 are healthier than those who retired in 15 years, and have serious health problems such as cancer and heart disease. I found that I had about half the chance. A second study, which lasts 18 years, suggests that working for another year after retirement reduces the risk of death by 9 to 11 percent, regardless of health status.

Stay socially connected. Leaving work may involve moving away from colleagues who may have spent more time than we spend with our family. Today’s human connections through work may no longer be limited to direct people, but most jobs still provide some form of human contact and interaction. According to the National Institute on Aging, loss of this connection can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, with physical effects such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, weakened immunity, depression, and cognitive decline. There is a possibility.

Another advantage: Working can provide a sense of purpose, a reason to wake up in the morning. A blue zone survey confirmed that one of the characteristics of Okinawa’s longevity people is their sense of purpose. The Japanese have a word to describe it: purpose of life.

Here are two suggested resources.

GetSetUp (www.getsetup.org) is a live global interactive learning platform for seniors who want to learn new skills, connect with others and unleash new life experiences. It offers a variety of services and features classes on current technologies related to today’s work environment and technologies that are useful for marketing in local communities such as NextDoor, Facebook and Instagram. Classes are free and the last hour is taught by adults over the age of 50. After each class, learners can receive notes and request recordings to check their skills at their own pace. Related classes include an overview of Google apps and services such as Gmail, Microsoft Tools and Word Basics, Instagram, Facebook, and building your first website. On their website, GetSetUp is described as an active community for seniors, providing a fun and social learning environment for classes around the world 24 hours a day.

Senior Planet (seniorplanet.org) is AARP’s Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) flagship program. It aims to enable older people and people of all ages to come together and find ways to learn, work, create and thrive in today’s digital age. Senior Planet has six on-site locations in the United States, but during the pandemic, classes are streamed online and accessible from anywhere in the world. Related classes include Google Workspace, Tech and Innovation discussion groups, computer selection, online job search, iPhone, and an introduction to Zoom. Most courses are free. Their website describes the Senior Planet Center as a vibrant social environment filled with friendly, curious seniors and many of the latest high-tech equipment. Above all, it’s a lot of fun. Their motto is attitude aging.

LS, thank you for the good question. Hopefully these suggestions will help your husband feel ready to find his next position. please be well.

Helen Dennis is a nationally recognized leader in new retirement issues with aging, employment, and academic, corporate, and non-profit experience. Contact Helen with any questions or comments at [email protected] Visit Helen on HelenMdennis.com and follow her on facebook.com / Successfulaging Community.

