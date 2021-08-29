NIS 30 meters.Fund launched for high-tech employment projects





The Israeli Innovation Authority will provide 30 million NIS for projects that provide innovative models for increasing the supply of workers to the high-tech industry.

Israel’s high-tech sector is suffering from chronic labor shortages. This problem has been exacerbated over the past year as more companies have raised large funding rounds. The authorities’ Human Capital Fund program aims to help solve this challenge through innovative and groundbreaking projects designed to increase the supply of Israeli workers.

The Innovation Authority has announced that it will provide up to 70% of the project budget for programs under 1 million shekels and up to 50% for programs that require 15 million shekels.

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/ lre.js “; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’,’jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ health-science /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/ lre.js “; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’,’jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12246’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);}

Dror Bin, CEO of Israeli Innovation, said: Authority. “In addition to this, the rapid growth of many companies has dramatically increased the need for human capital for technology and business. The lack of human resources is the continued rapid rapid growth of Israeli high-tech industry. The most important challenge for growth and its maintenance. International leadership and competitiveness. “

The fund will focus on the entire Israeli population, including underrepresented groups, and workers from abroad, and will work to support different types of projects in areas such as training, specialization and placement. Rather than a solution, “bottom-up” proposals according to unified criteria such as adding skilled personnel to the industry, the level of innovation of the proposed program, cost-benefit aspects, ability to involve partners, ability to scale up, etc. Consider. Authorities said, including the program.

Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen (credit: PHOTO AMAL NAZARETH) “This is an important step in addressing short-term strategic challenges in the coming months,” said Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology. I am. It joins a series of steps that the government has already taken: a five-year plan to integrate the Arab sector into the high-tech industry, which was part of the recent budget passed by the government. A national educational program for high-tech learning. This will gradually make high-tech research a mandatory subject. The investigation currently being conducted by the Israeli tax authorities is an undecided period to integrate tax incentives to encourage foreign human capital to participate in Israel’s high-tech industry. It also makes it easier for tech companies to smooth the absorption of workers needed by the industry by removing additional obstacles. Addressing this issue is complex and requires a comprehensive long-term plan without giving up the immediate steps of calling for this proposal. Farkash-Hacohen added that he is leading a plan to consolidate a number of high-tech talent projects into one. A long-term plan to increase the proportion of Israeli high-tech employment over the next five years, as set by the government in its goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/jpost-tech/nis-30-m-fund-launched-for-hi-tech-employment-projects-678035 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos