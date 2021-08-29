Diversifying startups and VC power corridors





Startups have seemingly unmanageable problems. It’s a lack of diversity. Studies have shown that diverse founding teams are more profitable than white founding teams, but one of the hallmarks of startups is BIPOC and female founders, investors, board members, and venture capital firms. VC) There is a shortage of ecosystem counsel.

Why do we need to care? Venture capital has provided early funding for the most innovative and profitable companies of our time, Apple, Amazon and Google (now Alphabet), to name just a few. These companies have changed the way we live, work and play by influencing the way we communicate, process information and buy goods. According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in the United States, about a quarter of U.S. professionals employed in the high-tech sector make up about 5% to 6% of the total workforce, making it more diverse than at the table. Imagine how many innovations an individual can make. Brings a variety of life experiences and perspectives. And to do this in the realm of public companies, we’ve already seen states enact legislation and companies change their practices.

Many of the founders of venture capital-backed startups have white, male, ivy league, or international education. Companies founded by women receive a small portion of their VC investment compared to companies founded by all men. By 2020, women-led startups received only 2.3% of all VC funding. As of June 2021, less than 20% of all VC transactions were directed to startups with at least one female founder.

The story continues

Looking at the BIPOC representations in the VC ecosystem, the numbers are even worse. 3% of VC investors are black and 1.7% of VC-backed startups have black founders. Venture capital-backed startup Latinx founders are even 1.3% less. In addition, from 2015 to August 2020, only 2.4% of the funding was allocated to the founders of Black and Latinx. Also, on tech startup boards, women make up only 8% of board seats.

But the lack of diversity extends beyond who raises money and who is in the boardroom. It’s also a problem in executive suites. In California, Asian Americans are least likely to be promoted to manager or executive positions, with less than 2% of tech executives being black.

This lack of diversity in the VC ecosystem is a structural problem for which there is no easy solution. Some VC companies are starting to allocate money for training and mentorship programs, but additional steps need to be taken.

For example, board diversity legislation has already been passed in some states, but they apply only to public companies and usually focus on gender diversity. Laws generally fall into one of three categories that require, encourage, or require disclosure of board diversity. In 2018, California led the way with SB 826. The California Board of Directors Gender Diversity Act requires public companies headquartered in California to have at least one woman on each board by the end of 2019. By the end of this year, the minimum standard will be raised to 2 if there are 5 directors on the board and 3 if there are 6 or more directors. (By law, a woman is defined as an individual who self-identifies her gender as a woman, regardless of the individual whose gender was specified at birth.)

The law is already influential. Between 2018 and March 2021, the number of women on the board of directors of such companies increased by 93.6%, but is currently being challenged in court.

Gender diversity legislation on public company boards has been passed in certain states, but fewer laws address the issue of lack of minorities on board. Only 12.5% ​​of the board members of the 3,000 largest public companies come from undervalued ethnic and racial groups, despite the fact that these groups make up 40% of the US population. I am. Deloitte and the Alliance for Board Diversity have 8.7%, 4.1%, and 4.6% of Fortune 500 board seats as African-American / Black, Hispanic / Latino (a), and Asian / Pacific American. Reported data that it is retained. In 2020, respectively.

To address this undervaluation, Californias AB 979 requires a public company headquartered in California to have at least one board member from the undervalued community by the end of 2021 and a minimum increase by the end of 2022. doing. -Self-identify as Black, African American, Hispanic, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American, Native Hawaiian, Alaskan Native, or Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender.

In addition to California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, it has also enacted certain board diversity measures. Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, and Ohio are also proposing bills.

Non-governmental initiatives are also being considered. As an example, NASDAQ has proposed to the SEC a new listing standard that requires disclosure of board diversity. Goldman Sachs has announced that it will only manage initial public offerings for companies with at least one diverse board member.

However, these types of laws can be difficult to implement in startups. To change the description of startup diversity, changes cannot be limited to the board, (1) middle management and executive employees, (2) board directors, and (3) VCs. Companies and other funders.

For start-ups, board diversity obligations similar to those passed in California may not work in the early stages given the size of these boards. However, creating a culture where diversity is a priority can manifest itself in other ways.

For example, a limited partner investing in a VC fund can contractually require a general partner to consider their diverse candidates and the board and management of a portfolio company. VCs can also continue to diversify the limited partners who invest in funding by avoiding direct networks and actively working with groups that have historically been undervalued in startup ecosystems such as HBCU. .. In fact, some VCs use diversity riders in their term seats to do just that. VCs also need to take a closer look at what kind of questions they ask BIPOC and female founders, and how they differ in what is harmful to those who have historically been undervalued in startups. there is.

We are missing out on opportunities to drive further innovation by not taking more concrete actions to add diversity to the startup ecosystem. There is no silver bullet to address the lack of diversity in the startup ecosystem. However, there are steps that founders, VCs, and limited liability companies can take to move in the right direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/diversifying-startups-vc-power-corridors-123229641.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos