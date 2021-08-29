Clubhouse is adding spatial audio effects to make users feel like they’re really in the room – TechCrunch





It was a busy summer for the clubhouse. The hit social audio app has unveiled new messaging features and Android apps over the past few months, and the company is now focusing on enhancing its core audio experience. Clubhouse announced on Sunday that spatial audio will be injected into the room to give app listeners a richer sense of hanging out live with a group of other people.

TechCrunch talked with Clubhouses Justin Uberti about the decision to add spatial audio. This has the effect of making different speakers sound like they are coming from different physical locations, not just one location.

Uberti has created Google Duo at Google for over a decade, led the Hangouts team, and recently joined Clubhouse in May as head of streaming technology after working on Google’s cloud gaming platform Stadia. Uberti has also created a WebRTC standard on which Clubhouse is built.

“One of the things you’ll notice with these group audio settings is that you don’t get the exact same experience you’re in physical space,” says Uberti.

Clubhouse and other voice chat apps connect people with virtual social settings, but audio usually sounds relatively flat, as it emanates from a single central location. However, in a direct gathering, the Clubhouse is intended to simulate, and you can hear audio from all over the room, from the left and right of the stage to different parts of the audience where the speakers may ask questions.

To enable new audio tricks, Clubhouse has integrated the API of Second Life creator Philip Rosedales spatial audio company High Fidelity and blended it with company-specific custom audio processing tuned for chat apps.

High fidelity HRTF technology, which stands for Head Related Transfer Function, subtly adds a time delay between stereo channels to replicate the way high and low frequencies are heard, depending on the source of the sound. Maps audio to different virtual locations.

The result, which has long been used in social VR, gives the virtual social experience the physical presence that great records have been achieved over the years. Consider listening to Pink Floyd’s madness in stereo with good headphones. But instead of playing sound effects and musical instruments around your head, listen to the voices of people lined up in virtual space.

According to Uberti, the Clubhouses implementation is subtle but noticeable. Speech processing gently manipulates conversations and places most speakers in front of listeners, but Clubhouse users need to have a new sensation that people are talking from different physical locations.

The new audio feature will be rolled out to the majority of iOS users on Sunday and will reach the rest of Clubhouse’s iOS and Android users in the coming weeks. This experience will be available to everyone in time, but users can also turn off spatial audio.

Clubhouse uses the same virtual soundstage technology to make a larger room feel louder, while making a more intimate room sound like it’s actually happening in a smaller physical space. Also, since most people use headphones to join Clubhouse, most app users can benefit from the possible effects through two-channel stereo sound.

You have the concept of this people [being] In the space, in the room … We are trying to imitate the feeling of being in the circle that the people standing around are talking about. “

Uberti also states that spatial audio can provide less obvious benefits to regular Clubhouse users. Normal non-spatial audio in social apps can contribute to the phenomenon of zoom fatigue in the pandemic era. The human brain processes virtual audio like a phone or group audio room, so it distinguishes speakers differently than in a natural face-to-face setting.

Your mind must understand who is speaking. Without spatial clues, you would have to use timbre … it would require more cognitive effort, Uberti said. “This can actually bring a more enjoyable experience, apart from being more immersive.

It’s too early to know how many Clubhouses sub-communities take advantage of spatial audio effects, but it can significantly improve the experience of comedy, music, and even ASMR for apps.

When someone jokes, it often feels really flat, Uberti said. But at a clubhouse, when you hear laughter around you, it feels like a comedy club experience.

