Google’s new smart ring patent suggests using SoliRadar technology to control mobile devices with hand gestures





On August 16th, Patently Apple posted a report titled “Google will compete with Apple, Microsoft and Samsung to bring a viable smart ring to market after Amazon’s echo loop fails.” .. A week later, Google obtained yet another wearable patent for both smart rings and smart glasses.

With this second patent, Google is able to collect energy from the ring, and perhaps more importantly, use the sensor unit contained in patent component area # 130 to detect hand gestures. I am paying attention. FIG. 10B shown below.

(Click the image to enlarge)

Why is hand gesture important for this smart ring? Google introduced Soli radar and motion sensing on the Pixel 4, but it’s on the Pixel 5. Google’s SVP device and service Rick Osterloh told The Verge in September 2020 that Project Soli radar and gestures will be back in the future. For the phone that Google wanted to make in 2020.

Migrating Soli Radar to smart rings is one way to avoid adding technology directly to your phone. Thus, if the user needs this feature, it can be used through an additional wearable device.

The patent granted by Google is a “utility model”, not a design patent. Google reveals that the ring can take a number of final designs. The patent numbers above are just a concept.

As shown in the patent diagram below, the patent granted by Google also covers smart glasses. Google said, “We need a way to successfully integrate electronic components into smaller frames in order to achieve the unobtrusive form factor and fashion appeal expected of the eyeglass frame industry while maintaining high display quality. Has been done. “

The original Google Glass device has become a prominent target for users protesting this type of device, which allows them to shoot unobtrusive surroundings and people without permission.

Google patent drawing. FIG. 11 below is a perspective view of an exemplary implementation of the formed glass frame. figure. FIG. 3 is a perspective view of an exemplary implementation of a first arm of a glass frame. figure. FIG. 13A is a perspective view of an alternative exemplary implementation of the formed glass frame.

Google’s grant of patent 11,099,604 was issued on August 24, 2021. Click here to learn more about Google patents.

Without a doubt, smart glasses will be the battleground for the next consumer device. OEMs from Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Samsung, and China are patented and plan to join this wearable category.

Smart rings could be another consumer device that many OEMs are working on, but they are less attractive due to the limited range of capabilities of such smart devices. Smart rings could be a type of mobile mouse for smart glasses, and Google’s Soli radar could bring benefits to the ring.

That said, Apple is documented in the widest possible use of smart rings, as listed in Apple’s patent reports below. Apple’s countermeasure against Soli radar is to use self-mixing interferometry (SMI) sensors, as described in the first patent below.

