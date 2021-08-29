Face of InnoVAtion: Dr. Unlord Bailey





FaceofInnoVAtion is a regular series of VHA Innovation Ecosystem (VHA IE), focusing on VA employees working to change and save veterans’ lives through innovation. This month, we’ll meet VHAIE’s emerging technology clinical specialists Anne Lord Bailey, PharmD, and BCPS.

Breaking the boundaries of transforming VA is more important than ever for Dr. Anne Lord Bailey, a former VHA Innovator Network (iNET) Innovation Specialist and employee of the VA Information Technology Department. Last year, her brother, an Army National Guard veteran, died of suicide. He was deployed in 2013 and was most proud of his service to the country, except for his three children.

Depending on who my brother was, I will be a better congratulator of life and laughter forever, “says Bailey, who has devoted his career to finding and sharing resources, opportunities and hopes with veterans. I did. “I’m more fundamentally generous, I tend to believe in people best, and I’m more likely to love them without exception. His qualities, even those that are very common to our veterans. Nevertheless, he still felt that he had no other choice.

Bailey holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia International University and has been constantly transforming within the community. Prior to earning a PhD in the field of pharmacies, Bailey spent time sharing his love of music with others and teaching young people. After graduating from the University of South Carolina Faculty of Pharmacy in 2014, he began training at the Charles George VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Asheville, North Carolina.

As a student, I had the privilege of doing clinical rotations at VA and was very excited to be selected as a trainee, Bailey said. Working with veterans has been (and will continue to be) one of the greatest honors of my life.

After her residence, Bailey specialized in caring for hepatitis C veterans. Infectious liver disease, which affects approximately 3 million US veterans registered for care at VA, is common in the US population (1.8%). In 2017, Bailey became the largest prescribing drug for hepatitis C across the Department of Veterans Affairs, managing a $ 17 million budget and a team of clinicians and support staff. Bailey collaborates with the team to develop a mobile hepatitis C clinic and embark on a journey to innovation in healthcare while seeking ways to reach more veterans facing hepatitis C. I did.

Bailey then took her experience back to Charles George VAMC and jumped at the opportunity to become an iNET innovation specialist. For two years, she supported innovators who grew up in her own country, developing a local culture of innovation and collaboration.

One of my favorites as a mentor and coach is to help people recognize and realize their true potential, “she said. “When working for veterans and veterans, I learned that if the right thing for veterans and veterans is right, the answer is yes. Sometimes it’s hard to be yes, but it’s always worth it. It is a trip with.

The work we do was no more important to me. If you can devote your life so that veterans don’t feel lost in hope, you can find something of value. “

Bailey is now working with the VHA IE team as an emerging technology clinical specialist, focusing on both the collaboration path and the growth of the newly developed VHA Extended Reality (XR) network, among other ventures aimed at transforming veteran care. I’m guessing. Since the official launch of the VHAXR network in October 2020, the network has grown to more than 220 frontline staff and represents more than 80 VA facilities. Bailey has combined his collaborative experience and increased knowledge of XR at VHA to help launch multi-site pilots and initiatives that enable XR to expand the influence of veterans. She also recognizes that her role is to defend and promote. Without the greed and ambition of VA’s front-line staff to provide the most positive care for veterans, nothing really great can happen.

Bailey said he was grateful to work on this task. The possibilities are endless and we truly believe that we have a solid team with great potential. I can’t wait to see what happens next, and I love to join it.

