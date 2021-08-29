Five exciting phones to watch this year: iPhone 13, Galaxy S22, Pixel 6, etc.





Technizo Concept in collaboration with LetsGo Digital

Start the phone fan, engine. We look forward to some exciting new announcements from Apple, Samsung, Google and others this fall. Are we crazy about iPhone 13? You bet The Pixel 6’s new design and Tensor chip? absolutely. Samsung may have recently unpacked new foldable phones (Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3), but there could be some more devices waiting on the wings, like the rumored Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE. There is sex.

Here’s a summary of some of the devices we’re particularly interested in, including devices that are rumored to be camera upgrades, improvements to previous devices, and new ideas that may enhance future mobile phone usage. Let’s look at.

Upcoming phone calls we are most excited about

6:43

Apple iPhone 13

Starting with Apple, the iPhone 13 is expected to make a big release in September of this year, as it was the traditional release month of the flagship line. As with the iPhone 12 series, we expect to see multiple models, including standard and pro versions, and hopefully the more affordable iPhone 13 Mini.

Other than the smooth new sunset gold color, I don’t expect many major physical changes, but you may see Touch ID integrated with a shallow notch on the front. This is a great workaround for unlocking your phone while wearing your face. mask. The Apple Watch is also the best alternative today.

Apple may add a new “Sunset Gold” color to its iPhone 13 lineup.

@RendersbyIan

The camera is rumored to be getting a decent boost, especially with a better night mode with a wide-angle lens, and even a much improved zoom system. That’s great because even the 2.5x zoom on the iPhone 12 Pro Max has become insignificant for the zoom skills of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Video, which has always been the highlight of the iPhone camera, has improved features such as high-quality ProRes recording for video, background blur in flashy portrait mode, and a new set of filters designed to improve color visibility. May get. In fact, camera upgrades can be the biggest change we see on the phone. This is fine for a photographer.

Otherwise, the iPhone 13, along with many other phones released by Apple in the last few years, will receive iOS 15 when the final version becomes available without the need for a beta version.

What’s called the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Rendering shows that the phone is packed with a larger 200-megapixel camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is historically not expected until next year, around February or March. There aren’t many rumors about next-generation phones, and much of Samsung’s entire rumor factory is focused on the just-identified Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 clamshell phones. However, there are at least some renderings aimed at making a big difference to Samsung’s high-end handsets.

Like the iPhone, the S22 upgrade seems to be able to focus more on the camera, and bullying from Samsung’s own social account hints at a whopping 200 megapixel image sensor. This is the highest resolution I’ve ever seen on a mobile phone and will greatly help improve the quality of the huge 30x and 100x zoom images that can be captured with today’s Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

Speaking of zoom, the S22 Ultra is rumored to get continuous optical zoom instead of switching between static 3x or 10x optical zoom lenses.

Other than the camera, we don’t expect any major design upgrades or feature changes. I’m sure there are a variety of mobile phones in the Galaxy S22 line, but the Ultra model is the main model for a bigger camera upgrade.

Google Google Pixel 6

Google’s Pixel 6 line was unveiled earlier this month, confirming a brand new design with a camera bar on the back. Breaking away from the tradition of bass and XL models, the Pixel 6 is joined by the Pixel 6 Pro. The latter includes a telephoto lens.

The Pixel 6 has some of its own major camera upgrades, including a better image sensor that can capture 150% more light. In many cases, the more light, the better the picture, especially in dark places. It has also been confirmed that the Pro model includes a 4x optical zoom.

3 reasons to get excited about Google Pixel 6

5:16

But one of the biggest changes is that Google uses its own custom-made Tensor system-on-chip instead of using Qualcomm’s system, which was done on previous phones. Google has presented a number of demos to the press to demonstrate Tensor’s strengths, including voice recognition, live translation, and photo enhancements. These demos include a phone that uses live captions and interpreter mode at the same time to quickly transfer a French presentation to English, or combine multiple photos to create clearer images of fast-moving subjects (toddlers). Includes photo demo.

Pixel 6 was also one of the first phones with the latest Android 12, and Google phones have the option to create an entire interface theme based on the main color of the selected image for the background wallpaper. included. That customization extends to the entire Android 12 new design language that Google calls Material You.

A teaser mistakenly posted to Samsung’s Instagram account may indicate a future S21FE.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21FE

We are certainly looking forward to next year’s Galaxy S22 line, but we are looking forward to adding another to the Galaxy S21 line. Expect a low-priced “fan edition” mobile phone with many of the best features of the Galaxy S20, the sequel to the Galaxy S20 FE. Its sequel, which we speculate to be called the Galaxy S21FE, could arrive this fall as a cheaper alternative to high-end phones that are expected to hit the market at the same time.

The Galaxy S20 FE was so good last year that I named it a “beating midrange phone” and awarded it the CNET Editor’s Choice Award.

Some leaked specs of the rumored sequel refer to a 6.4-inch display, a triple rear camera with an improved 32 megapixel main camera resolution, fast charging, and a fingerprint scanner in the display. There are no specific rumors about the price of the phone at this time, but the Galaxy S20 FE sells for $ 699 in the US, which is $ 300 cheaper than the base Galaxy S20. The starting price for the Galaxy S21 this year was as low as $ 799, but I hope Samsung will find a way to trim at least $ 100 for the next fan edition.

The original Surface Duo was fun, but overwhelming.

Richard Peterson / CNET Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is a quirky dual-screen device that CNET’s Scott Stein found a few hits and mistakes. It’s interesting hardware, but it hasn’t swept the mobile world since its debut last year due to the lack of cumbersome software and apps that have two screens available.

So what can you expect from that exchange? The alleged Surface Duo 2 leak demonstrates a triple rear camera setup and higher-end internal specifications, including 5G connectivity. Photographing and improved data speeds may help compensate for issues with the first edition of dual-screen devices, but Microsoft will enhance software support to better take advantage of the phone’s unique design. You also need to.

Still, Microsoft’s Surface Duo offers different ideas with an expanding foldable phone space, following the efforts of Samsung’s newZ Fold 3 and Motorola’s Razr line. Hopefully, in the coming months, you’ll be able to officially see where the line is heading.

The Z Flip 3 has an eye-catching design and comes in 7 colors.See all photos

