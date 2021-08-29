How to activate Vie SIM on iPhone, Google Pixel, Motorola Razr, Samsung Phone





Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) allows postpaid subscribers to switch to an embedded SIM or what is commonly referred to as an eSIM. You must follow certain steps to activate Vi eSIM. With the help of eSIM, you can connect to the Vi network without the need for a physical SIM card in your phone. You can also access the dual SIM network of your mobile phone by enabling the eSIM service. However, keep in mind that Vi currently offers eSIM support on a limited set of devices such as Apple iPhone models and Samsung Galaxy phones. Vi is also offering eSIM to postpaid users in a small number of markets at this stage.

This article details the steps required to activate VieSIM. You need to support eSIM on your phone for the new experience to take effect. The list of compatible devices includes iPhone XS and later models, iPhone SE (2020), Motorola Razr, Google Pixel 3A and later models, and recent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy. Note 20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 +, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 +, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Make sure your phone is running the latest software to enable eSIM support.

How to activate VieSIM

Before starting the procedure to activate Vi eSIM, the operator must provide eSIM support to postpaid users in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, UP East, Kerala, Kolkata, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. It is worth pointing out. , And Gore. This means that you can only activate VieSIM if you are in any of these regions.

Once you have a compatible device and enter a qualified area, you can send an SMS message eSIM to start the VieSIM activation process. I registered my email ID in 199.

If your email ID is valid, you will receive a confirmation SMS message. To confirm the eSIM request, you need to reply to the message with ESIMY. If Vi determines that the original email ID is invalid, it will also send an SMS message to restart the process with the correct email ID.

After the confirmation SMS message, you will see another message from 199 asking you to agree to activation by phone.

If you accept the call, you will receive a final SMS message informing you about the QR code you will get with the email ID you registered to add eSIM to your phone.

Next, you need to scan the specified QR code to add eSIM to your phone. Below are the steps you can take based on your phone. In either case, make sure your smartphone is connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data.

How to activate Vie SIM on iPhone[設定]>[モバイルデータ]>[データプランの追加]Go to. Scan the QR code you received by email and follow the on-screen instructions. How to enable Vie SIM on your Google Pixel smartphone[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[モバイルネットワーク]> Download SIM instead>[次へ]Click. Scan the QR code you received by email and follow the phone prompt. How to activate Vie SIM with Motorola Razr[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[次へ]Go to. Then scan the QR code you received by email and follow the on-screen prompts on your phone. How to activate Vie SIM on a Samsung Galaxy phone[設定]To access[接続]>[SIMカードマネージャー]>[モバイルプランの追加]Go to. To scan the QR code you received by email[QRコードを使用して追加]Tap. Follow the instructions on the phone screen.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Jagmeet Singh writes about Gadgets 360 consumer technology in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development. Jagmeet is available on Twitter (@ JagmeetS13) or email ([email protected]). Please send us leads and tips.Details on how to recover deleted photos and videos from Google Photos MotoE20 specs are said to be on Geekbench’s list and may come with Unisoc SoC related stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/how-to/features/vi-esim-activate-iphone-google-pixel-samsung-motorola-razr-phone-steps-2520927 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos