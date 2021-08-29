Cleveland has the opportunity to be more collaborative, inclusive and prosperous as the new generation takes the lead.





The 2020 census has taught rigorous lessons in Cleveland and Kaiyahoga counties. Here, the population continues to decline, albeit at a lower rate than in the last decade, and both Columbus and Franklin County have achieved double-digit growth.

Cleveland lost 6% of its inhabitants between 2010 and 2020. Kaiyahoga County fell by just over 1.5%. In contrast, Columbus’ population increased by 15% and Franklin County increased by 14%.

There are many obvious assets in northeastern Ohio. A nationally renowned arts organization and hospital system. A century-long history of manufacturing excellence and innovation. Extensive parks and bike trails along the Kaiyahoga River, including one of the country’s most popular parks. Not to mention one of the world’s most famous roller coaster parks and the long lakeside with access to abundant freshwater.

Still, Columbus is much better at attracting new residents and retaining those who already live there. Why?

One obvious answer is that Columbus has Ohio State University and most state governments. It’s a magnet for many. However, some familiar with the city say that there are fewer Columbus leadership dramas than Cleveland, and more collaboration between stakeholders at all levels.

The Cleveland region sector has historic precedents. This is a by-product of a collapsed political situation in which there are too many overlapping jurisdictions and nonprofits are competing. But they are holding back Cleveland.

Simply put, a unified purpose in a metropolitan area facilitates change and growth.

So how can you use that energy and purpose to start broadcasting on all channels that Cleveland is ready to grow and give everyone new opportunities?

The chance is approaching.

As reported by cleveland.coms Cameron Fields, a new generation of leaders is about to take control of the Cleveland metropolitan area.

These newcomers include the new Mayor of Cleveland for the first time in 16 years. Possibility of changing guards at the top of Kaiyahoga County. Relatively new leadership at the Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland University Hospital. The emergence of young and diverse leaders in major business and philanthropic nonprofits, from the Greater Cleveland Partnership of Baijushire to the Fund for the Future of the Economy, Besia Burke. Aussie Naples at the United Way in Cleveland and Dave Abbott at the George Gund Foundation have both announced their departure, not to mention their departure.

This change also provides a fresh perspective that can wipe out Shibboleth, such as the idea of ​​not being able to move to Berke Lakefront Airport, as part of an ambitious effort to create a more vibrant and accessible lakefront in Cleveland. It will be dropped. Haslam of Browns.

This means young leadership with less motivation to build an empire and a high incentive to avoid old bottlenecks to prioritize work and innovation. This means diverse leadership that can embrace all of Greater Cleveland’s diverse assets, including black, brown, immigrant minorities, traditional technology-oriented medical and university communities, and innovation partnerships.

It also means more technology-savvy leaders who can take full advantage of the opportunities embodied in the state’s $ 265 million commitment to support the Cleveland Innovation District rooted in medical innovation. ..

These new leaders need to aim for a dynamic environment of change and innovation. Cleveland desperately needs more of both. The new generation in control will help drive opportunities and growth if they work together to curb silos.

It is in all our interests that the next mayor of Cleveland and other leaders consistently work together to do so.

About our editorial: The editorial represents the views of the cleveland.com editorial board and The Plain Dealer (senior executives and editorial writing staff). As traditional, the editorial is unsigned and is intended to be seen as the voice of a news agency.

Do you have anything to say about this topic?

* Send a letter to the editors who are considering publishing the printed matter.

* Email us any general questions about our editorial board, or any comments or corrections regarding this edit, to Elizabeth Sullivan, Director of Opinion at esullivan @ cleveland.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/opinion/2021/08/cleveland-has-the-chance-for-a-more-collaborative-inclusive-prosperous-way-forward-as-a-new-generation-takes-the-helm.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

