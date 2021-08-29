4 Reasons Facebook Is An Attractive Purchase





Most people have heard of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), a social networking company. In addition, the number of active users per day is 1.9 billion, and one in four people around the world uses Facebook every day. But for investors, business stories aren’t just websites where people post pictures of pet cats. Here are four reasons why Facebook is an attractive investment opportunity today.

1. Dynamic business model

Facebook started out as a simple social media network in the early 2000s, but founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been aggressive in positioning the company for future growth. Zuckerberg famously predicted the importance of images to social media and purchased Instagram for $ 1 billion in 2012. This is commonly reviewed as one of the “stealing” of corporate history, with Instagram boasting over a billion users.

Facebook then purchased WhatsApp in 2014 with a $ 16 billion worth of cash and stock transactions. The WhatsApp platform currently has over 2 billion users and is the most popular mobile messenger in the world. Zuckerberg is also committed to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), acquiring VR hardware company Oculus for $ 2 billion in 2014, and recently a new team to develop Facebook’s “Metaverse” business. Was announced.

2. Growing “dollar box”

These strategic moves have created value for Facebook over time, both through user growth and monetization. Since Facebook accounts for the majority of advertising revenue, Facebook is a two-sided way to increase revenue by increasing users and generating more and more revenue from users.

The total number of Facebook users per day has increased by 20% over the last two years to 1.9 billion. Facebook is also increasing its average revenue per user (ARPU), reaching $ 10.12 per user in the second quarter of 2021, up 43% year-over-year.

Facebook’s overall revenue growth is remarkable as more users are generating more revenue. In the second quarter of 2021, Facebook generated $ 29 billion in revenue, an increase of 56% compared to 2020.

3. Aggressive share buyback

The company is very profitable and generates more cash as it grows. Facebook converted $ 8.5 billion, or 29% of its revenue, into free cash flow (FCF) in the second quarter. The FCF is the cash left over after spending what you need for your business.

Facebook is buying back its shares instead of paying investors dividends. When a company buys back its shares, the profits are distributed to a small number of shares, increasing the value of the remaining shares. As a result, earnings per share (EPS) increases, and stock prices typically rise over time.

Facebook repurchased $ 7.1 billion of its shares in the second quarter of 2021, reducing the total number of issued shares from $ 2,921 million at the end of 2018 to 2,877 million shares. With $ 64 billion in cash and securities on the company’s balance sheet, investors look for continued buybacks.

4. Stocks for sale

Facebook is a giant company with a market capitalization of $ 1.5 trillion. The company is expected to generate $ 14.08 per share for the full year 2021 with a price-earnings ratio of 26.

Achieving that estimate means a 40% increase in EPS from 2020, which is an impressive leap for companies of that size. Analysts also expect double-digit growth in 2022, so the current assessment seems very reasonable.

One aspect that is difficult to explain in Facebook ratings is the diversity of the company. With all that cash on the balance sheet and positive management, it’s difficult to number the potential value that Mark Zuckerberg could create in the future, which isn’t clear today. You can only see what Facebook is now. Still, the company’s ability to create new business segments through acquisitions and innovations is something investors should be aware of, especially given Zuckerberg’s enthusiasm for the Metaverse.

Still room for growth

Leading tech companies dominate the world, and Facebook is one of the few $ 1 trillion market cap clubs. But don’t be fooled. Businesses continue to grow, earn huge amounts of money, and return value to shareholders through strategic moves to buy back shares and create long-term value for the company. Facebook has a lot to love and it’s a fascinating investment idea today.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

