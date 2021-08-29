Ferrari’s patented climate control system is a little awesome





Image: European Patent Office

Ferrari is a mark known for innovation and high-performance cars, but it is not one of the automakers we rely on for impressive comfort innovations like air conditioning. Rather, I’m looking for a minivan. Thank you very much. However, according to Ferrari’s patents shared by the ferrari296forum, prancing horses are participating in an innovative climate control game.

Basically, the system uses a thermal camera to read the temperature of different parts of the cabin along with each passenger’s body. Also, take into account your gender, body shape, clothes you are wearing, etc. to truly understand what contributes to your body temperature.

Using all the data collected, Ferrari’s climate system determines the optimal flow, direction, circulation, and temperature of the air coming out of the vents. Basically, when you get into an all-bundle car, the climate system recognizes it and avoids burning you in the cockpit like a overheated Thanksgiving turkey.

In the drawings included in the patent, the vehicle in question is a high-riding three-box vehicle, such as a four-seat SUV, suggesting that Purosangue is best suited for the technology in question.

Of course, the patent does not guarantee that the proposed climate system will work in only one type of vehicle. Nor does it guarantee that this idea will go into production. It only prevents other car makers from using the idea before Ferrari is made. But this is the kind of technology that Id really wants to see in the car. The dual zone climate control system was itself a game changer. It’s nice to believe that my car knows the temperature at which the illness is most comfortable.

That said, I wonder if this system has an override feature or will it only be active when you request it. To be vigilant after a long day, you often keep your car at an unpleasant temperature, such as by making it much colder than usual. Being comfortable in such a situation is not what I am looking for. But most of the other, it will prevent me from messing with the controls, which is always good.

