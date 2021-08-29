Do you pay Google for cloud storage?





No one wants to have all their photos and files on the go. That’s why cloud storage is so important. Not only does it back up all your data in an emergency, it also leaves space on your phone for locally downloaded content such as offline playlists and your favorite games. Google includes a free cloud storage allocation for every account, but if you’re willing to pay a few dollars a month, that space grows pretty quickly.

Given that more Google apps than ever require chunks of account storage, that’s probably the best. The era of unlimited photo backups is gone, and even the latest Pixel smartphones are subject to this policy. Android devices now keep important data such as SMS messages and call logs in the cloud in an emergency and are now counted in storage allocation in apps such as Google Docs. With all these factors in mind, it’s more important than ever to have a little extra space in your account.

Thankfully, Google One’s current plan lineup makes it easy to choose affordable options. For just $ 2 a month, you’ll get 100 GB a year. This is likely enough for most average users. Of course, our readers are probably looking for higher tiers, such as 200GB for $ 3 / month or a full 2TB plan for $ 10 / month. This is a surprisingly large jump in data between plans, but a new 500GB tier will soon be available exclusively for T-Mobile customers. If you still need additional space, the 10 TB, 20 TB, and 30 TB plans are offered in spades, but you must already be subscribed to the 2 TB plan to see these offers. ..

Google offers several different cloud storage platforms, but One is a user-centric service, so it’s the service we’re focusing on today (sorry, IT manager). Are you paying for cloud storage on your Android device? If so, how much space do you have? Or are you trying to manage that free 15GB as much as possible?

