Meet an Indian professor who is also an entrepreneur





Rajan is an entrepreneur. Nevertheless, he is often characterized as a market-driven young individual with a particular focus on products and services, rather than a typical start-up entrepreneur. Rajans loyalty is a kind of division. He is also a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT) and teaches financial management. His research focuses on venture capital, start-ups, infrastructure finance, and public-private partnerships. In short, Rajan is a professor’s entrepreneur.

His startup, YNOS Venture, is a business intelligence platform, a search engine that displays information about about 76,000 startups, 5,100 angel investors, and 1,080 incubators from among several sliced ​​subtle information nuggets. ..

As a scholar, I was able to write a few more research papers on the startup ecosystem, “Rajan said calmly and clearly. But creating the product was more satisfying for him. Mentors are a daunting task at the same time as they gain a better understanding of the funding ecosystem, “he added.

He has raised two rounds of investment and runs a team of 11 professionals.

Like Rajan, his colleague Krishnan Balasubramanian is a co-founder of at least nine start-ups, including an underwater robotic company that can assist in ocean exploration.

Rajan and Krishnan are no longer isolated case studies in Indian academia. They are part of the growing trend of professors turning to entrepreneurs. The incubation cell of India’s Top Technology Institute, which once had a young mind struggling to write code in a small hut, has evolved to accommodate teachers with experience and ideas. Professors at IIT and other top institutions have launched ventures ranging from deep technology and robotics to companies that map neurons in the brain to engage in biomedicine.

Some of India’s top institutions, such as IIT, have reached a stage where they must promote the building of a larger entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. Teachers are great at understanding market needs and knowing that they can transform their research and development (R & D) work into a company, “said Narayanan Ramaswamy, national leader of consulting firm KPMG India. Stated. The best part is that there are few barriers to entry. They have a lab and a young pool of talented professionals who can participate as colleagues, co-founders and growth drivers, “he added.

The tendency of professors to turn into entrepreneurs may be relatively recent in India, but it is an established practice in the United States, where scholars and businesses often feed each other.

The U.S. entrepreneurship ecosystem is primarily a university and institution-led ecosystem where industry, professors, scholars, researchers and students are working to create big success stories, “said Lamaswamy. increase. While actively influencing the construction of the entrepreneurial pipeline. “

What are they building?

Similar to the diversity of India’s startup ecosystem, professors are working on a wide range of products and solutions with technology as a clear driving force.

One such startup at IIT Roorkee aims to map the impact of an earthquake on Uttarakhand and introduce an early warning system for Himalayan earthquakes. Mihir Purkait, a professor of IIT Wuwahati who co-founded the startup RDGrow Green India Pvt. Ltdis is working on membrane technology. He helps companies such as NTPC Ltd and ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd) address wastewater-related issues on the ground, as well as water treatment plants to provide arsenic-free water. Is building.

At the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, Vishal Rais biomedicine startup Plabeltech is working to support medical research and targeted drug delivery.

Electronic vehicles (EVs) are a seasonal flavor and scholars don’t want to be left behind. Nishant Dongari, an associate professor at IIT Hyderabad, co-founded Pure EV, an electric motorcycle company that also manufactures lithium batteries. Another startup, ePlane Company, was co-founded by a duo of students and professors from Satya Chakravarthy (a professor of aerospace engineering) and Prangeal Mehta (graduated from IIT Madras in 2019), and electricity to reduce city commute times. I’m working on a flying taxi by 10 times. These taxis have two seats, a loading capacity of 200 kg, and operate in a hybrid configuration that includes both fixed wings and rotors. The entire vehicle is powered by a battery pack and flies at an altitude of 1,500 feet above the ground at a top speed of 150-200 km / h.

Of course, it’s studded with familiar deep tech startups. The company, co-founded by Professor Manansuri of IIT Delhi, uses technology to map brain neurons to build energy-efficient artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The team led by Suri invented a new spiking neuron model called DEXAT or double exponential adaptive threshold neurons. According to the official website of IIT Delhi, the present invention will help build accurate, fast and energy efficient neuromorphic artificial intelligence (AI) systems for real-world applications such as speech recognition.

Support agent

As the professor turned into an entrepreneur, institutions such as Mumbai, Delhi, Madras, Roorkee, Kanpur, and Guwahati IIT increased their support. They offer seed funds to support projects from the government and private sector. The institute also associates them with private equity funds.

Some, like IIT Delhi, have the vision of turning 10-15% of their undergraduates into entrepreneurs. This is not a prototype of the lab, it not only contributes significantly to the development of marketable products, but also has the potential to facilitate research and industry collaboration. At IIT Madras, there are about 70 faculty-led and faculty-led startups today.

R & D, patents, commercialization and start-ups are all part of the IIT ecosystem. If we can solve social problems and create products and services, it will have a bigger impact. And our faculty scientists are doing more and more, “said Anilwari, managing director of the Innovation and Technology Transfer Foundation, the entrepreneurial division of IIT Delhi.

Deep technology is a big area. Biotechnology and clean technology are all shaped. Teacher scientists with many years of expertise and experience have the advantage of turning them into ventures, “Wari added.

Krishnan Barras Bramanian of IIT Madras agreed. Most of my startups have their roots in research activities, “he said, emphasizing that the ecosystem is being brewed at IIT, and many are directly or indirectly exposed to the US entrepreneurial ecosystem. Professor is at the forefront of this change.

I returned to India (from the United States) in February 2000. The United States underwent a similar transformation in the early and mid-1980s, “Balas Bramanian said. He explained that it changed from the early 1990s to around 2000, and many top universities used entrepreneurship as an indicator to measure success.

The US Small Business Innovation Research Program has helped this change and has become a major phenomenon in academia and the world of the small business environment, “said Baras Bramanian, adding that Qualcomm is a good example of this trend.

Rajat Agarwal, a professor at IIT Roorkee, who is also responsible for the institute’s incubation and entrepreneurship initiatives, said the entrepreneurship ecosystem has gained momentum over the past few years. There is growing acceptance among institutions, industries, and people like IIT that faculties can set up businesses and solve problems with academic responsibility. Nearly 18 to 20 of our faculties have established 11 startups individually and collectively, which is not the same as student-run startups. Things are improving, and state-wide governments and centers are now more supportive. “

Today, some ministries and even public sector businesses (PSUs) support academic research and development and detailed research work at university start-ups. But the first impetus began in 2009, when Indian startup culture was still relatively young. Flipkart started in October 2007. In 2009, the Science and Technology Department first promoted the idea of ​​supporting innovation by top science faculties and scholars. An institution that took off over a period of time.

Currently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is entrepreneurial technology incubation and development (TIDE 2.0) to enhance startups using new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), AI, blockchain, and robotics. ) I have a scheme. The scheme, implemented through 51 incubators, aims to reach nearly 2,000 tech start-ups in five years. “

Similarly, the Union Biotechnology Division’s Biotechnology Industry Research Support Council (BIRAC) initiative will enable emerging biotechnology companies to embark on strategic research and innovation to meet nationally relevant product development needs. It functions as an industry-academia collaboration to do so.

IIT, which already has a significant number of professor entrepreneurs, is now inspiring other institutions.

Four to six professors at IIT Gandhinagar are looking for opportunities to set up a venture. The entrepreneurial pipeline is gradually strengthening, “said Anand Pandy, Assistant Manager (Commercialization) at the IIT Ganginagar Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

Task

Ecosystem growth is definitely encouraging. However, there are multiple challenges that these professor entrepreneurs must face.

For one, such an entrepreneur must first be a professor when working with a startup or starting a company and cannot waive his education, research, or other student-related responsibilities. .. This means they are split lots and have to make ends meet between academics and entrepreneurship. Second, entrepreneurial efforts generally do not act as catalysts for their academic promotion. not yet.

The Innovation Guidelines, published by the Federal Ministry of Education in 2019, do not actually encourage teachers to develop full-time entrepreneurship. The institute needs to work on developing a conflict of interest policy so that involvement in start-up activities does not compromise the normal duties of faculty members. The faculty needs to clearly separate and distinguish the research going on in the institute from the research done in the startup / company, “said the Ministry of Education’s undergraduate startup norms.

Many argue that dual workloads are counterproductive when it comes to accelerating growth. The problem begins four to five years after the venture reaches the stage of growth and certain products are on the shelves. That’s when you need money, more time and more people to fuel the next stage, “said Purkait of IIT Guwahati.

Moreover, SMEs started by professors are not eligible to participate in government bids due to their income size, age and other factors. You can run into obstacles. If it cannot be manufactured in large quantities, the market price will not drop and it will affect competitiveness. This is where you need help from the authorities, “he said.

Senior IIT managers felt that startup ventures should be considered as a criterion for promotion, and those working on product and solution development should take a break from their usual education and management responsibilities. The purpose is not to create a dwarf, but to create a large, large-scale, influential company. Here, the faculty should have some freedom. ” By overcoming these hurdles, Indian educational institutions can generate more technocratic entrepreneurs and thus benefit the economy.

